There Will Be More Opportunities to Ship Carmy and Sydney

Photo: Chuck Hodes/FX

In today’s inevitable news, FX on Hulu renewed The Bear for season three. Considering the show’s critical success and legion of devoted fans, the renewal announcement comes as a shock to no one, which the network even peeped. “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.” Alright, y’all can officially start looking forward to more kitchen workplace dramedy and anxiety-inducing storytelling. We’re sure no one is more excited than Carmy and Sydney shippers, who want nothing more than the two to do something about their perceived sexual tension, despite the fact that co-creator Chris Storer said the show is actually trying to cultivate a friendship between colleagues and partners. Tell that to the fan cams.