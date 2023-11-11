The Beatles Have No. 1 Songs Both Now (2023) and Then (1963)

Photo: Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

Sixty years after The Beatles earned their first no.1 hit, “From Me To You,” the Fab Four have earned their 17th hit in the U.K. with “Now and Then,” breaking the record for the longest duration between first and last no. 1. Paul McCartney, practically embodying the Abbey Road cover shoot, told the BBC: “It’s blown my socks off!” Besides just breaking chart-topping records, the song is on track to become the fastest-selling vinyl single of this year. They are also the “oldest band” to have a no. 1 hit (McCartney is 82 and Ringo Starr is 83.) Originally starting out as a demo recording by John Lennon from the 1970s, Yoko Ono eventually gave the record to McCartney in 1994 as a then-final attempt to try to make the last Beatles song with George Harrison and Starr. With the help of Peter Jackson, Starr and McCartney were able to remix and re-record the song with past recordings, eventually giving the band their final hit.