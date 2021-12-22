7 Shows and Movies to Hunt Down Before The Book of Boba Fett

Streamliner At your service. Baby Boba, Tall Boba. Photo: Lucasfilm

If you are a Marvel and Star Wars fan, then I am sending you some well-wishes this month because LOL, you’ve got a lot to watch. As an attempt to ease the Mandalorian-(well, Baby Yoda–)sized hole in our hearts this year, Star Wars is releasing its Mando-adjacent, Grogu-less series The Book of Boba Fett. Since his Empire Strikes Back theatrical debut (with just four spoken lines!), fans have been champing at the bit for new Boba Fett content. To be fair, Star Wars fans do love a guy with a fun getup. But while the beloved character has been in plenty of merch, books, and movies and television appearances — remember when James Mangold was supposed to do a movie? — The Book of Boba Fett is the first leading role for Fett, and for actor Temuera Morrison, in the Star Wars galaxy.

But before we go back to the sandy planet with the feared bounty hunter, let’s go back in time to the sandy planet, again, with the feared bounty hunter, again. Here, everything you need to, or can, watch before the series hits Disney+ (and sorry, we will not include the many, many de-canonized novels featuring Fett).

Must-Watch

The world loves The Mandalorian for more than just reintroducing a tough, grizzled Boba Fett to a new Star Wars era. [Points at Baby Yoda.] But I do respect that The Mandalorian is the only piece of Star Wars media that made me think Boba Fett was cool. Robert Rodriguez’s episode in season two was probably one of the sickest character revivals that Morrison (and fans) could have asked for. It’s also probably one of the main reasons The Book of Boba Fett is happening. If you need a refresher, that aforementioned episode from season two is episode six, titled “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.”

Available to stream on Disney+

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Speaking of introductions (see below for the technical first one), The Empire Strikes Back marks the first time we see Boba Fett in the original trilogy. As Darth Vader is on the hunt for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo, he enlists some bounty hunters, including a green-and-red-clad guy named Boba. He stands by Vader for most of the film, but he is the one to capture and carbonite Solo. Meanwhile, in Return of the Jedi, his cool points plummet significantly when he is yeeted into a sarlacc pit.

Recommended Viewing

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

What’s more “daddy issues” than being a literal clone of your dad? The prequels get berated constantly, but you know what? There’s some fun stuff here! Is the heavy clone stuff particularly understandable or good? Eh, it’s better done in the two Clone Wars series, but Attack of the Clones is canonically important for understanding Boba Fett’s literal origins and learning about his dad, Jango Fett (played by Morrison, who now plays grown-up Boba because … clones).

Available to stream on Disney+

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Have you ever wondered how a character with little to no lines who died unceremoniously made such an impact on the Star Wars community? (I have.) Then you should probably check out Under the Helmet, a documentary exploring what it is about this dude that makes him such a fan favorite.

Available to stream on Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Even as a Star Wars fan, The Clone Wars is a lot to get through sometimes. It’s quite good! But long. Thankfully, Boba Fett doesn’t appear in every episode; he’s just woven through a few. In the series — set before A New Hope — Boba is actually a teenage bounty hunter tracking down Mace Windu. It’s peak teen angst. The episodes worth watching for Boba Fett’s arc are in season two: episodes 20 through 22.

Available to stream on Disney+

An Extra Fett-ive Treat

The Star Wars Holiday Special

A.k.a. Boba Fett’s first official appearance in the Star Wars universe, and oh, what fun it is. Though many, including George Lucas, disagree, The Star Wars Holiday Special is a hokey and fascinating train wreck that is ultimately about Chewbacca just trying to see his family before Life Day, yet people (looks at Boba Fett) keep getting in his way. Just let the wookie celebrate in peace, damn it!

