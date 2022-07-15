The Boys College Spinoff, Gen V, Promises a Superhero Euphoria

Photo: Prime Video

Okay, what if there were a college-age Sky High that had way more explosives? It’s happening in the new spinoff of The Boys, coming soon with an all-new cast. Gen V stars Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The series is set in Godolkin University, “America’s only college exclusively for superheroes,” per the logline, and will follow the lives of “hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test.” Schwarzenegger described it as “Euphoria meets superheroes” to Variety, while the show’s logline compares it to The Hunger Games. But the new teaser just promises us blood, blood, and more blood, coming September 29. “The freshman class is savage this year,” the trailer points out. The Boys cinematic universe unfolds into The Super-powered Lives of College Girls, and we’ve never, ever been happier.

This post has been updated throughout.