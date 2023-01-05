The Daily Show (and Its Circus of Guest Hosts) Is Back

Hosts du jour. Photo: The Daily Show

One Dulcé Sloan stranded in the host’s chair, one successful WGA strike, one Hasan Minhaj truth-in-comedy exposé , and one departed Roy Wood Jr. later, The Daily Show is back, baby! While there had been some unconfirmed rumblings that Minhaj was being groomed to accept the hosting seat left vacant by Trevor Noah prior to the publishing of the aforementioned article, any hope of Daily Show hosting stability went out the window in its wake. And now fans of The Daily Show’s brand of news-based comedy find themselves back in the same purgatory they were in before the strike. When the show returns to the air on October 16, it will be with a rotating carousel of guest hosts. First up: current The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta, who was on the schedule to host prior to the strike.

In fact, several of the comedians set to helm the show over the coming weeks had been on the docket prior to the strike. And joining them are a couple of returning guest hosts, back for a second spin in the chair and/or audition for Comedy Central. Following Costa, Comedy Central will pass the baton to Desus Nice (week of October 23), Charlamagne tha God (week of October 30), Sarah Silverman (week of November 6), Leslie Jones (week of November 13), The Daily Show news team (week of November 20), and Michelle Wolf (week of November 27).

Below, all the The Daily Show guest hosts to come.

Week of January 17: Leslie Jones

Week of January 23: Wanda Sykes

Week of January 30: D. L. Hughley

Week of February 6: Chelsea Handler

Week of February 13: Sarah Silverman

Week of February 27: Hasan Minhaj

Week of March 6: Marlon Wayans

Week of March 13: Kal Penn

Week of March 20: Al Franken

Week of March 27: John Leguizamo

Week of April 3: Roy Wood Jr.

Week of April 17: Jordan Klepper

Week of April 24: Desi Lydic

Week of May 1: Dulcé Sloan

Week of October 16: Michael Kosta

Week of October 23: Desus Nice

Week of November 6: Sarah Silverman

Week of November 13: Leslie Jones

Week of November 20: The Daily Show news team

Week of November 27: Michelle Wolf

This post has been updated.