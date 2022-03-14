How The Dropout’s Actors Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by HBO and Hulu

Two months after Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of four out of 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy at her blood-testing company Theranos, Hulu’s The Dropout has arrived. The series follows the trajectory of the now-disgraced Silicon Valley darling who was once viewed as a visionary CEO poised to change the world of medicine. Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at age 19 to found a biotech start-up that claimed it could perform a wide variety of diagnostic tests using only a drop or two of blood. Such technology would indeed represent a revolutionary scientific breakthrough, and the allure of the concept helped Holmes grow to become the youngest self-made female billionaire. But as reporting by the Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou first revealed in 2015, Theranos’s well-guarded product didn’t deliver on its lofty promises.

The end credits of each episode of The Dropout remind us that the show is based on the ABC News investigative podcast of the same name, which contains interviews with investors, patients, and former Theranos employees, as well as recordings of deposition testimony. But just how faithful is Hulu’s onscreen adaptation to its real-life source material? In case you don’t have time to delve into the history yourself, we’re comparing the major players (except for some whose images weren’t as easy to find — sorry, Edmond Ku) from each episode to their onscreen counterparts. The Dropout’s finale will stream at 3 a.m. ET on April 8. As new episodes air each week until then, we’ll keep track of where the show sticks to fact and where it may have dipped into fiction.

Elizabeth Holmes (Played by Amanda Seyfried)

Seyfried has dutifully recreated the most well-known aspects of the Theranos CEO, from Elizabeth’s baritone voice to her irregular blinking patterns and her black-turtleneck uniform. But The Dropout, interested in the internal motivations of its main character, also includes details that predate Elizabeth’s fame. Elizabeth truly did design a time machine as a child, and she did declare that she would rather be a billionaire than the president when she grew up (though according to John Carreyrou’s book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, she made her declaration to relatives, not her neighbors). In 2002, she was accepted to Stanford University as a President’s Scholar. The summer before she started college, she took a trip to China for a Stanford language program. There, she met Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who would later become her partner in both romance and business. At the time of their first meeting, she was 18, and he was 37.

While studying chemical engineering in college, she wrote a patent application for a patch that could diagnose medical conditions through blood testing and then treat them with the appropriate antibiotics. Elizabeth began raising money for this early, more ambitious predecessor to her final idea. According to Carreyrou, she initially called the company Real-Time Cures. The name Theranos was adopted after she narrowed her focus to blood testing. In the show, Elizabeth changes her idea before she officially founds the company, making Theranos her first and only iteration.

Elizabeth has testified that she was raped while attending Stanford and decided to process that experience in part by building a life with her company. She formally dropped out in March 2004, at age 19. Per the New York Times, Elizabeth contacted Balwani, who comforted her after she told him she had been raped. Carreyrou reported that records show the pair were living together by July 2005. Elizabeth later alleged that he was physically and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship.

The show remains largely true to Theranos’s various obstacles. In the early days of the company, before Elizabeth could afford a better location, she was almost hit by a stray bullet. The start-up consistently failed to produce working prototypes. Carreyrou reported that the company recorded results that were played back during demos to potential investors. Theranos later conducted trials with terminal cancer patients. While the results did not affect treatment, according to Carreyrou, that was not communicated to concerned employees. Missed deadlines and misinformation from Elizabeth eventually prompted the Theranos board to decide to depose the young founder, but she was able to convince them to give her another chance. The company decided to focus on the retail market, targeting partnerships with Walgreens and Safeway. The partnership with Walgreens, paired with a lack of reliable Theranos tests, would eventually prompt the covert use of existing third-party technology in conducting blood tests.

Elizabeth’s demeanor and appearance reportedly began to change over as the company grew. The Dropout hypothesizes that she intentionally practiced lowering her voice. (Former employees have stated that Elizabeth’s characteristic voice was fake, while her family has maintained that the baritone is natural.) Elizabeth made it clear that employees were replaceable and pushed for longer hours and faster results. She recruited assistants to monitor her employees on Facebook and increased security, siloing off teams within the company. The Dropout features a scene where an assistant hands a self-help book to Elizabeth after an employee quits. In real life, Elizabeth was actually emailed a link to that book, which was bluntly titled The No Asshole Rule: Building a Civilized Workplace and Surviving One That Isn’t.

The Dropout gets plenty of other small details right. A former employee said she saw Elizabeth jamming out to hip-hop in her car before morning meetings; Elizabeth’s enthusiastic dancing recurs throughout the show. The Theranos founder did display a Yoda quote, “Do or do not, there is no try,” on a wall in Theranos’s building, and she did indeed own a paperweight that somehow fit the phrase “What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?” Meanwhile, Seyfried often recites Elizabeth’s quotes about Theranos verbatim. That applies not only to footage from interviews for the press or a documentary crew, but also to the testimony obtained by The Dropout podcast. During her trial, Elizabeth alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani, was actually to blame for the company’s wrongdoing.

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani (Played by Naveen Andrews)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Hulu

Elizabeth’s ex-boyfriend was allegedly her partner in crime in more ways than one. Ramesh Balwani, known by his nickname Sunny, is currently on trial facing 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. Compared to Elizabeth, much less is known about Balwani’s personal life. Born in Pakistan, Balwani came to the U.S. in 1986 for college and became a millionaire as an executive at a software start-up. When he met 18-year-old Elizabeth at age 37, he was married to artist Keiko Fujimoto. The pair divorced in 2002.

Though we couldn’t confirm whether Balwani shared his story with Elizabeth in Beijing like he did in The Dropout, Balwani’s attorney did tell ABC that Balwani got involved in Theranos because his father died of a preventable heart attack. Meanwhile, Carreyrou reported that before Balwani formally joined the company, some employees already knew he was Elizabeth’s boyfriend. (The two shared a Palo Alto apartment.) However, they concealed their romantic relationship from the board and investors once he joined the company in 2009 as president and chief operating officer.

In court testimony obtained by The Dropout podcast, Balwani stated that he gave Theranos a $13 million interest-free loan to support the company’s mission. (In The Dropout, he invests $20 million as part of an ultimatum issued by Elizabeth to protect her CEO position.) Balwani liked to display his wealth via the expensive cars he drove to work. Carreyrou reported that one of his license plates read DASKPTL, in a reference to Marx’s text. Another read VDIVICI, in a reference to the latter part of the Latin translation of “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

At Theranos, Balwani built a reputation as the enforcer. According to Carreyrou, he was often “haughty and demanding toward employees, barking orders and dressing people down.” His romance with Elizabeth persisted up until Theranos began to unravel; text messages from 2016 show Elizabeth texting, “I love you,” with Balwani replying, “For me you are a manifestation of love itself.” These records of their conversations also confirm that The Dropout accurately portrayed Elizabeth’s habit of affectionately calling Balwani “tiger.” Balwani’s romantic relationship with Elizabeth reportedly ended when he left Theranos around May 2016. Entering his trial, Balwani continued to maintain his innocence. Per Vanity Fair, he has claimed that he never made money from Theranos and thus could not have defrauded any investors or consumers.

Christian Holmes (Played by Michel Gill)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Hulu

In interviews, Elizabeth often named her father, Christian Holmes IV, as one of her idols. Christian worked for government agencies in Washington, D.C., including the State Department and the Agency for International Development. He was related to Charles Louis Fleischmann, an immigrant who founded a successful yeast company that it made his family one of the wealthiest in America in the late 1800s. His father’s grandfather established the Cincinnati General Hospital and the University of Cincinnati’s medical school. Elizabeth said she was inspired by the humanitarian work her father did as a public servant, and she pointed toward his family’s history as a sign that medicine was in her blood. Reportedly, she also started studying Mandarin because of him; according to Bad Blood, Christian often traveled to China for work and thought his children should learn the language.

As shown in The Dropout, Christian held a vice-president position at Enron in 2001, the year that it famously collapsed due to fraud. With the company going bankrupt, Christian was laid off. Despite the financial blow, the Holmes family could still afford to pay their daughter’s Stanford tuition. And Christian remained well connected: Elizabeth testified that venture capitalist Don Lucas, a critical early investor for Theranos, was introduced to her by one of her dad’s college acquaintances. Lucas later introduced her to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who made another hefty investment in her company.

Christian Holmes (Played by Sam Straley) and Noel Holmes (Played by Elizabeth Marvel)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Hulu and HBO

Christian Holmes V, Elizabeth’s younger brother, also worked at Theranos as a senior manager. In 2011, he recruited several of his fraternity brothers from his alma mater, Duke University, to join the company in managerial roles. In The Dropout, it’s not completely clear if Elizabeth’s brother does much work at the company. But emails shared during Elizabeth’s trial showed that Christian, who had no experience with blood testing, made clinical decisions. He once even reprimanded Theranos’s lab director for being uncomfortable with defending a problematic test result.

Christian and Elizabeth’s mother, Noel Holmes (née Daoust), hailed from a strong military lineage. Her father was a West Point graduate, and her side of the family can allegedly trace its roots back to one of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous field generals. Noel previously worked as an aide on Capitol Hill, but paused her career to raise her children. According to Carreyrou’s Bad Blood, Noel had a phobia of needles and fainted at the mere sight of a syringe. She was a staunch supporter of Theranos, though she was not as directly involved in the company as her son. She told Fortune that she and her husband allowed Elizabeth to drop out and use her tuition on Theranos because they wanted her to follow her dream, help people, and “change the world.”

Dr. Phyllis Gardner (Played by Laurie Metcalf)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Hulu

The no-nonsense Stanford professor of medicine is one of Elizabeth’s earliest skeptics in The Dropout. The real-life Dr. Phyllis Gardner did indeed meet with then 19-year-old Elizabeth and reject the concept that evolved into the basis for Theranos. In an interview with The Dropout podcast, Gardner said that the introduction occurred after a former Panasonic executive highly praised Elizabeth and her idea. (In the show, perhaps to streamline the number of characters, Elizabeth comes on the recommendation of fellow Stanford professor Channing Robertson.) Gardner, who had experience working for both pharmaceutical and biotech start-ups, explained that it was not feasible to develop a microfluidic patch that could test blood and deliver the appropriate antibiotics.

Though Elizabeth’s reaction in the show might be a bit more confrontational than Gardner recalls (the professor told The Dropout podcast that Holmes merely “blinked” at the criticism and left), Metcalf does a good job of replicating Gardner’s irritation at Elizabeth’s attitude. “She just seemed absolutely confident of her own brilliance,” Gardner told the BBC. “She wasn’t interested in my expertise and it was upsetting.” According to Business Insider, Gardner knew Richard Fuisz, Elizabeth’s former neighbor, from her time working at a major drug delivery company called ALZA. Gardner and Fuis later formed a group chat with Ian Gibbons’s widow to discuss news about Theranos. Gardner was quoted in Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou’s 2015 exposé on Theranos. The day the article was published, Gardner and Elizabeth were both attending an event as members of Harvard’s Medical School Board of Fellows. While The Dropout brings the two women together in tense conversation, Gardner told The Dropout podcast that she did not directly confront Elizabeth that day.

Richard Fuisz (Played by William H. Macy)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Chitownhustler/Wikimedia Commons and Hulu

Richard Fuisz served as a key source in Carreyrou’s investigation and was credited for connecting Carreyrou with Theranos’s former medical director. A businessman, physician, medical inventor, and former undercover CIA agent, Fuisz lived next door to the Holmeses in Virginia. His wife, Lorraine, was close with Elizabeth’s mother, Noel. The Holmes family later moved to Texas, where Elizabeth’s father would be laid off while she was in high school. After Elizabeth left for Stanford, the family moved back to Virginia. Fuisz offered his former neighbors a free house, though they declined the offer. The Dropout simplifies the timeline, moving Fuisz to Texas so that the Holmeses can meet with him shortly after the Enron layoff.

Macy’s mustached portrayal of Fuisz is proud and vindictive; Carreyrou wrote in his book that the real-life Fuisz was known for holding grudges. Fuisz was said to be deeply offended that the Holmes family did not ask him for advice, given that Theranos was a company that fell under his area of expertise. In 2006, he filed a patent for a mechanism that could supplement a blood-testing device. The Dropout features a dramatic standoff where Fuisz reveals to Noel that he filed the patent because he hadn’t been consulted. In reality, the Fuiszes and Holmeses were already not on speaking terms by the time the patent application became publicly available. Theranos itself didn’t learn about the patent until five months later. Beyond a message sent to the general contact email on Theranos’s website, Fuisz did not bring up the patent.

In 2011, Theranos hired renowned attorney David Boies to sue Fuisz and his sons, alleging that they stole information for the patent. The lawsuit was eventually settled outside of court in 2014, but 82-year-old Fuisz apparently still isn’t over it. In March, he tweeted that the patent had nothing to do with Theranos tech and the lawsuit was instead “a vendetta by the Holmes family” caused by “[j]ealousy.”

Ian Gibbons (Played by Stephen Fry)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by CBS News and Hulu

The Dropout’s portrayal of this respected scientist is largely supported by accounts from his widow, Rochelle. Ian Gibbons was a biochemist with a Cambridge education and a penchant for patenting inventions. He was friends with Channing Robertson, the Stanford professor who mentored Elizabeth and served on Theranos’s board. Under Robertson’s recommendation, Ian joined Theranos. Two years after he was named the company’s chief scientist in 2005, Ian was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Rochelle told Jarvis on The Dropout podcast that Ian was uneasy about Theranos’s business moves — he felt that Elizabeth was peddling claims about technology that did not exist yet. Worried about people getting hurt as well as his own scientific integrity, Ian shared his concerns with Robertson in confidence. Robertson told Elizabeth, who immediately fired Ian. The personable scientist, however, had charmed his co-workers so much that that they were able to successfully lobby for his return. Unfortunately for Ian, he was demoted to a position that involved evaluating resumes instead of performing any significant lab work.

Ian was among a group of Theranos executives subpoenaed by Fuisz’s lawyers to testify for the Theranos lawsuit. Ian did not want to commit perjury, but feared the consequences of telling the truth. His wife told The Dropout podcast that the impending trial and Elizabeth’s “intimidation tactics” triggered signs of depression. Per Vanity Fair, Ian was convinced he was going to be fired after Elizabeth requested a meeting in May 2013. Rochelle told The Dropout podcast that the next morning, she discovered that her husband had overdosed. He died a week later in the hospital at age 67. Rochelle said Theranos responded to the news of Ian’s suicide by demanding she turn over any company intellectual property left in his possession.

Dr. Jay Rosan (Played by Alan Ruck)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by IBF - International Business Forum/YouTube and Hulu

According to Carreyrou’s Bad Blood, Theranos contacted Walgreens via email in January 2010 to describe blood-testing technology that the company had (supposedly) developed. Jay Rosan, a physician who asked people to call him Dr. J, was the vice-president of health innovation for Walgreens at the time. He spearheaded plans to place Theranos tests in Walgreens stores. After Walgreens agreed to a preliminary contract for a pilot project, the retailer sent a delegation to meet with Theranos. The Dropout uses this meeting to pit Rosan against a far more skeptical Wade Miquelon, played by Josh Pais. Ruck’s Rosan chases the executive vice-president and chief financial officer for Walgreens down, earnestly arguing that the older generation would become irrelevant if it did not embrace technological innovation. In reality, the real Rosan had gotten Miquelon on board before the meeting; Carreyrou reported that Miquelon “seemed to be a big fan” of Elizabeth’s already.

Walgreens did hire consultant Kevin Hunter to evaluate Theranos’s laboratories for issues. Hunter grew frustrated and suspicious when his requests to see the lab or test Theranos’s tech were repeatedly denied. He told Jarvis on The Dropout podcast that company security was so tight that Sunny Balwani followed him to and from the bathroom. Despite Hunter’s misgivings, Walgreens executives like Rosan and Miquelon chose to push forward with a partnership amid fears that Theranos would choose rival CVS instead.

In 2013, Rosan and other Walgreens executives commemorated the formal partnership by performing a cover of “Imagine” with Theranos-themed lyrics (The Dropout opts for a parody of the much jauntier “What I Like About You”). The first Theranos Wellness Center opened in September of that year. The goal was for Theranos tests to be implemented in stores nationwide; ultimately, however, the tests only made it into about 40 stores. Not long after Carreyrou’s 2015 report revealed that Theranos was using standard third-party equipment rather than its own technology, the partnership dissolved. Walgreens sued for the $140 million it said it invested; Theranos eventually settled for just under $30 million. By then, Rosan had already left his position at the company. According to his LinkedIn, he currently serves as a co-founder of Medovation, a company that aims to help health-care start-ups succeed.