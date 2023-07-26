Ellen Burstyn Mentors the Next Generation of Exorcists

Ellen Burstyn is coming back as Chris MacNeil to help two families save their possessed daughters 50 years after the same thing happened to her child. The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, and Norbert Leo Butz as the parents trying to figure out what happened to their daughters (Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum) after they went missing in the woods for three days, with no recollection of what happened to them. As the girls try to adjust back to their lives at home, they show more and more signs of being possessed by some kind of demon (that’s not an iPad screen.) Believer is a direct sequel to the original Exorcist; dare we say… they’re exorcising whatever happened in the past prequels and sequels. To twist the cross a little bit more, this is now the first of a new trilogy, with a sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver coming in 2025. Become a believer on October 13, 2023, in theaters.

