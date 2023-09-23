Expend4bles Is Feeling Expendable at the Box Office

Photo: Lionsgate

Expend4bles is unfortunately living up to its name. According to Deadline, The Expendables 4 expects to earn between $8-10 million at the box office during its opening weekend, below expectations for the franchise. Compared to the third film, which earned around $15 million opening weekend back in 2014, the latest installment is falling short behind its predecessors but still ahead of other films in theaters, like A Haunting in Venice and The Nun 2. The fourth Expendables reunites Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture for more guts and violence while introducing a few new members to the crew. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García join the ensemble cast to defeat the mysterious Ocelot, a new villain with plans to start the next World War 3. While there were plenty of reunions and dismemberments in this film, there are some planned changes for the future of the franchise. Stallone plans to pass on the torch to Statham as he transitions out of the role of leading expendable, despite director Scott Waugh believing its a bluff.