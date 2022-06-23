gallery

The Faces of the Tribeca Film Festival 2022

Megan Fox, Robert De Niro, J. Lo, and more smize for the camera.

From left: Emma ThompsonJennifer Lopez
Robert De Niro
From left: Bryan CranstonBob Odenkirk
From left: Dakota JohnsonPeter Dinklage
Sigourney Weaver
Jessica Chastain
From left: Megan FoxMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Pharrell Williams
Uly Schlesinger
From left: Larry WilmoreRainn Wilson
Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas

