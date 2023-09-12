The Fall of the House of Usher Looks Like a Sackler Revenge Romp

Ask any writer or actor on the picket lines: Netflix is a scary place. But every now and then, when Mike Flanagan releases a new miniseries or anthology entry, it’s scary for all the right reasons. That appears to be the case yet again with the trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest spooky literary adaptation from the director of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. This eight-episode miniseries takes inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe to tell the story of the fictional Usher family, whose successful, definitely evil Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire makes them the extremely wealthy targets of a mysterious supernatural woman with a fuck-ass bob who’s back for revenge, or, as she calls it, “consequence.” There’s also plenty of horrific imagery, like this murderous girliepop with an eyeball hanging out and an ape on an operating table (haunting the rich is fine, but we draw the line at animal testing). The series gathers many of Flanagan’s usual players, including Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Rahul Kohli, and has them delivering some satirical rich-people dialogue in the vein of Knives Out, giving the trailer the exactly right spooky-funny blend. Kohli sells the line “Satin is silk for poor people, and no one should wear it to a funeral unless they died in it” as if he’s Wickie Roy auditioning for the Devil Wears Prada musical and the rent is due. The Fall of the House of Usher premieres October 12.

