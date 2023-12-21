The Gilded Age Is Getting a Third Season

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

HBO is standing on the right side of history and bringing The Gilded Age back for season three. “We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week,” programming executive Francesca Orsi said in a statement announcing the news. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.” What can we expect besides, um… great gowns, beautiful gowns? Well, the fashion is just one reason to love this campy show set in late-19th-century New York high society. (Lucky for you, Vulture critic Kathryn VanArendonk has helpfully compiled a list of 11 such reasons.) Season two — starring Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, among many others — mainly revolved around a battle for box seats at the opera. Plot details for the third season remain under wraps, but we’re personally eager to see Cynthia Nixon stepping into her role as a rich boss lady. And hey, we know there’s at least one guy on Grindr who’s waiting to see Ashlie Atkinson return as Mrs. Fish.