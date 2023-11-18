The Hunger Games Prequel May Sing to $50 Mil at Box Office

Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

After five years in development and production, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes has finally made it out of the Capitol and into the cinemas. Deadline reports that the bestselling novel adaptation is heading for an opening of just under $50 million— possibly between $45-50 million. The last Hunger Games movie, Mockingjay Part 2, grossed $102 million during its opening weekend in 2015, the previously lowest opening in the franchise. Similar to The Marvels, Songbirds and Snakes star only had a short time to promote the film, despite getting a SAG waiver earlier this month. However, with Thanksgiving coming up next week, moviegoers will be hungry for the film post-turkey day.