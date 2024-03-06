Yo Mama’s So Hot She’s Dating a Pop Star

There is nothing sexier than a well-deployed bang. Anne Hathaway is sending bang army into battle in The Idea of You, based on the Harry Styles fan fiction of the same name. Yes, you did read that right. Anne Hathaway stars in Harry Styles fic. The film follows Hathaway’s character, a 40-year-old mom named Soléne, who falls in love with a 24-year-old member of a hot new boy band after attending Coachella with her daughter. Hope it wasn’t her bias. The movie puts Hathaway alongside Nicholas Galitzine (Bottoms, Red, White & Royal Blue) as pop star “Hayes Campbell,” which sounds like a bad fake name until you really think about the name “Harry Styles.” “I’m too old for you,” Hathaway says in the trailer.

“No, you’re not,” he responds, which is a convincing argument.

Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, and Annie Mumolo also star in the film, while Michael Showalter directs. The Idea of You debuts on Prime Video on May 2, at which point, the movie could get so popular it spawns its own fan fiction, creating a never-ending cycle of fan-made media.