Max Tells The Idol ‘You’re Leavin’ Son’

Photo: Eddy Chen/Max

Sorry angels, nobody is working for the weeknd, at least not on this production. Max announced in a statement to Vulture that they are un-Abel to continue on with the Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye series The Idol after one controversial season. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” wrote Max on the cancelation. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” It was unclear whether or not the show was supposed to be a limited series or run for multiple seasons; even the show’s stars Moses Sumney and Da’Vine Joy Randolph had differing ideas of the intended longevity of the show.

Starring Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the series follows a grieving pop star who gets caught up with a club owner/cult leader/creepy guy. The Idol went through an extensive overhaul last year, with its original director Amy Seimetz walking away during the production over creative differences. The Weeknd is currently on tour, with his next stop in Mexico coming up in September, giving him enough time to grieve the loss of Tedros and his li’l pony tail.