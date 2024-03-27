The Jinx – Part Two Picks Up at Robert Durst’s Confession

Nearly a decade ago, Robert Durst said five words on-camera. He “killed them all, of course,” the now-convicted murderer admitted in the finale of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, an Emmy-winning HBO docuseries directed and produced by Andrew Jarecki. Now, in The Jinx – Part Two, that same network will tell the story of what happened after Durst’s bombshell statement, which led to his arrest in a New Orleans hotel lobby in 2015 only hours before the finale aired. The six-part series picks up right where that installment leaves off, combing Durst’s prison calls, interviewing new witnesses, and unearthing audio recordings. A teaser trailer has all the aesthetics of its true-crime predecessor — shoddy footage of Durst in orange, flashes of newspaper headlines following his on-tape confession, silent reenactments, and gloomy B-roll. “I know Jarecki is planning on doing a sequel,” we hear the subject say over the phone. “The trial’s gonna be a zoo.” Just as Durst predicted, Jarecki has been on the case. You can see his findings on April 21, when The Jinx – Part Two premieres on Max.

