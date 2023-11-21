The Karate Kid Reboot Is Looking Its Next Student

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are looking for the next star of the upcoming The Karate Kid reboot. In the video above, Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han link up to try to build the next generation of karate fans by creating a casting search for its new lead, Li Fong. According to the casting description, the film is looking for an actor between 15-17 years old to portray a Chinese or Chinese-mixed teen who is a “scrappy, smart, and skilled martial artist.” Production for the film seems to be scheduled for March-June 2024. Directed by I’m Not Okay with This’s Jonathan Entwistle, the untitled film’s plot has mostly been in the shadows. Rob Lieber of Peter Rabbit and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day shall write the script, so it’ll probably be a family-friendly and heartwarming vibe like the original films. It’s scheduled to be released on December 13, 2024, giving you enough time to practice your “wax on, wax off” moves.

