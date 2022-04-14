Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Pete Davidson References

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Said ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images

He’s the man whose name is on everybody’s lips. Kim Kardashian wasn’t dating current boyfriend Pete Davidson when The Kardashians first began filming in September 2021. He was merely Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who had recently ended a relationship with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. Here in the future, we know that after Kim appears on Lorne Michaels’s dating show — where they kissed as a joke — she and Davidson made it official amid her divorce from Kanye West. The family’s new Hulu series begins with Kim focused on “working on law school, Skims, and being a mom.” But they still manage to work a Pete reference in, teasing the arc that anyone who has been in a grocery-store-checkout lane knows is coming. Have we been following this couple since their first Staten Island date? Will we rewatch every moment, intently scanning for new information? Yes, and duh. Live from New York, we’re Pete-spotting The Kardashians, with every mention from each episode below.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met, and I was like, ‘I am so scared, I don’t know what I signed up for,’” Kim says, stressing over her gig hosting SNL, around 30 minutes in. “And he was like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good.’” So that’s why they say reading is fundamental.

As cute of a meet as it would be for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to bump into each other as they backed up to gaze at pieces of art on the opposite wall, she means the Met Gala. It had just taken place on September 13, and everyone and Timothée Chalamet was there. Pretty BDE for Pete to be wearing a Thom Browne dress in his first public interaction with Kim Kardashian before dating. Just waiting on the Skims campaign.

Pete Davidsons Spotted: 1