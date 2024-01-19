Demystifying Game Design in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What, exactly, is the difference between a “Roguelike” and “Metroidvania”? Out of a “perk” or “buff,” which is more useful for my woefully “underpowered” character? The specialized language of video games can get obscure, especially when it comes to understanding their making. You need to grasp not only an even more esoteric vocabulary, but it helps if you have a brain for unfathomable technical detail — that is, if the oftentimes secretive publishers behind such games let you peek at their unfinished code, scripts, and assets.

Enter The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which aims to bridge this gap in knowledge. Alongside an arguably unnecessary visual upgrade (the 2020 original already looked gorgeous) and an arcade mode (riotous fun), the remaster comes bundled with a handful of so-called “lost levels.” These sequences that were cut prior to the game’s full release come with commentary from the game’s designers, and introductory videos from The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann. There’s also a meaty commentary involving Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and key actors which plays during the game’s beautifully produced cinematics. All in, this generous behind-the-scenes material evokes the halcyon era of DVD making-of extras, affording nerds of the game-making process a similar look behind the curtain as those into movies.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is also a welcome if only partial corrective for an industry that mostly still talks about games as immaculately conceived entertainment products rather than the efforts of actual people. Here, game designers Banun Idris and Phil Ellis run us through three playable “lost levels.” Each offers a fascinating look at a triple-A game prior to the customary spit and polish applied by sound designers, VFX artists, and environment artists whose work goes a long way to giving these kinds of games their wonderfully immersive quality.

These levels are, if not preserved in the precise moment they were discarded, then as close to it as a famously exacting studio like Naughty Dog might allow. “There’s a version of this you could do where you’re like, bugs, warts and all,” says Matthew Gallant, director of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. “We thought it would be nice to have a more curated experience.” For “The Hunt,” which sees protagonist Ellie tracking a boar through a forest, that meant delineating the level’s boundaries by making sure players couldn’t simply walk off cliffs of geometry. Gallant also points to the road that runs in front of the general store where Ellie and the beast have their bloody showdown l. “We had to think about how we box the player in on both sides of that,” he says. “Usually in The Last of Us, it’s through some destruction, rubble, or nature. But when this level was developed, we hadn’t gotten so far as deciding that.”

Originally planned to be included late in the game, the boar hunt is intended to show how Ellie is simply unable to let go of the rage inside of her, and the way she violently exorcizes it against even those who have done her no harm. What’s remarkable about playing even this unfinished version of the level is the extent to which it lands emotionally — the hollowness that Ellie experiences having murdered the boar is palpable.

“In any piece of art, you complete the experience. Your own imagination gets you across the line,” Gallant says. “You have to go much further with something unfinished like this, but you can do it. That’s something us as game developers also have to know how to do: Look at this unfinished thing and imagine the shipping version of it and go, ‘Okay, how do we close that gap? How confident can we be that this is going to work?’”

If the “lost levels” illuminate the technical process of game-making then the cinematics commentary goes all in on theme and narrative. Druckmann, lead writer Gross, and actors Troy Baker (Joel), Ashley Johnson (Ellie), and Laura Bailey (Abby) dissect the game’s story in such close-reading style that it often feels like you’re listening to a set of CliffsNotes. They get into character motivations and the backstory of particular scenes, which, for Gallant who comes from an interactive-design background, was fascinating in its own right. “This is the nuts and bolts of storytelling,” he enthuses. The commentary also digs into the fundamental weirdness and artifice of creating cinematics for video games. At one point, Johnson describes the challenge of acting out a particularly emotional scene on a bare-bones mo-cap stage surrounded by a team of technical engineers. “The imaginary circumstances are tough,” she said.

But beyond stories like this, which makes the production of emotionally resonant cinematics sound like a miracle in its own right, the commentary falls short of the anecdote-filled gold standard of movie equivalents. Rather, like the recent documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, which profiled the creative director behind the acclaimed Metal Gear series and Death Stranding, it can feel like an overly self-aware and somewhat limited work of hagiography. From the commentary I’ve heard in the first seven or so hours of the game, there’s no mention of the studio’s crunch culture (as you’d expect) and Druckmann reveals little of either his writing process or the ways his own background and experiences of growing up in the West Bank influenced the “cycle of violence” story.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered wants to show video games as processes, but it’s disappointing that it doesn’t show more of how the lived experiences of its creators influenced it. Still, there is value in breaking down a game’s technical construction which, says Gallant, can still feel “very mystical and obtuse.” “If you asked a lot of people how do you get from a blank canvas to The Last of Us Part 2, a lot of people wouldn’t necessarily be able to think: What are the in-between steps? What does a game look like a year into development?,” he says. The director’s hopes are twofold: that people will come away with a newfound appreciation for the multidisciplinary nature of games, and that some may even be inspired to get into development. “It’s gone from something that is mysterious, abstract, and unknowable to, ‘This is what the process looks like. Here are real humans talking about their work.’”

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered goes some way, if not the whole way, to dismantling the “mystical” orthodoxy that Gallant refers to. It builds on the work of studios such as Valve, whose 2005 behind-the-scenes project Half Life 2: Lost Coast was one of the first to explore the idea of interactive-documentary material. More recently, 2023’s The Making of Karateka delivered arguably the gold standard of such an approach, an exhaustive and compelling deep dive into Jordan Mechner’s 1984 martial-arts classic. The point each of these projects makes — and it’s one we’d do well to remember in the midst of AI-generated material being foisted upon us — is that people, not corporations or even code, remain the vital component of making video games.