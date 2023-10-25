Mike Flanagan Goes Full Indie Darling for The Life of Chuck

Photo: Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Space NK x e11even

Mike Flanagan has a SAG-AFTRA waiver and he’s not afraid to use it! The Fall of the House of Usher creator is going full indie for The Life of Chuck. The film is an adaptation of the short story of the same name by Stephen King. Stephen King? For Flanagan? Groundbreaking.

Flanagan spilled all the spooky tea on Twitter, giving us a full cast breakdown. Tom Hiddleston will star as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, whose life we see in reverse chronological order. The story starts with Chuck dying of a brain tumor at 39, then backward to living in a supposedly haunted house. Mark Hamill, who joined the Flanagang with Usher, will play Albie. Chiwitel Ejifor, Mia Sara, Q’orianka Kilcher, Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, and David Dastmalchian will also star in as yet unannounced roles. The film also features Flanagan repeat heaters Karen Gillan, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Violet McGraw, Samatha Sloyan, Jacob Tremblay, and Heather Langenkamp. There’s no release date yet for The Life of Chuck, but Mike Flanagan promises to keep us posted.

THE LIFE OF CHUCK is a very personal story for me, and a movie I am so grateful will be in the world. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as they come — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 25, 2023