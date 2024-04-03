Warner Bros. Is Booting Up The Matrix 5

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Matrix has been reloaded, revolutionized, and resurrected. What’s left? Drew Goddard aims to find out. Entertainment Weekly just announced that The Matrix 5 is in the offing, this time directed by zero Wachowski sisters. The fifth Matrix movie (we’re not counting the Animatrix? okay, good to know) is currently in development, with Lana Wachowski attached to executive produce. Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman said the film will go “deeper into the franchise’s fantasy world,” per EW. “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” he said.

The Matrix franchise’s world is already pretty deep. The lore is dense, especially if you add in info from The Animatrix and the video game. And we don’t necessarily need Neo at the center. We could get a Logan-esque jawn where Agent Smith saves the “There Is No Spoon” kid for some reason. Or the Oracle’s wild teen years. Cypher trying different restaurants, No Reservations-style. Both Morpheuses on a cross-country road trip solving mysteries? The possibilities are infinite.