The Other Black Girl Explores the Terrifying World of Tokenism

Oh, you thought that hand was scary? Try the world of publishing on for size. Hulu’s upcoming series The Other Black Girl takes on the terrifying world of tokenization, racism, and attempting career advancements in a white industry. Also a scary, moving reflection and moving pictures of old white dudes that are supposed to remain still. That too. Based on the novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris, the series stars Sinclair Daniel as Nella, the only Black girl in her publishing company, and Ashleigh Murray as Hazel, the newly hired Black girl. In the new trailer, what seems like a workplace drama quickly leads to something much more … sinister, with Hazel showing up at Nella’s house and a whole office of white people gaslighting Nella into thinking nothing is wrong. And is there anything scarier than seeing Eric McCormack not playing Will? The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Garcelle Beauvais — and it’s nice to see Beauvais in a situation where she doesn’t have to deal with Dorit. Nothing could be scarier than dealing with Dorit. The entire series premieres on September 13 and is produced by Rashida Jones, who knows a little something about being the only Black woman in The Office an office.

