The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Hand Me Downs

Picking up where we left last week, we get to see the second half of the Jamaican dinner now that Drew has made her surprise entrance. Naturally, things quickly go from zero to maybe a seven or eight as Drew and Sanya continue to hash out their issues. Sanya’s reception as the newest peach holder has been lukewarm from castmates and fans alike. Some don’t see her as a good fit within the cast, but I appreciate that she’s not afraid to jump right in without coming off too thirsty, and tonight, she’s been fully baptized into the Housewives Kingdom. Are you even a housewife if you haven’t screamed at a castmate over a meal in public?

After handing out a real gold medal (did she ask for it back?) for the dutty wine contest to Marlo and her strong knees, Sanya and Drew start bickering about the New York trip. Drew expresses how she feels betrayed and accuses Sanya of not paying her makeup artist. So far, Sanya has been pretty level-headed and straightforward when it’s time for confrontation, but her patience with Drew has officially worn out, and she delivers her best clap back yet. When Drew calls her a clout chaser, Sanya gives an amazing soundbite: “I’M A FOUR-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST; PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME!” Okay, Sanya, welcome to the party!

There’s no resolution between the two at the dinner. Instead, the spotlight turns to Kenya’s discomfort at Kandi’s vibrating panty “game.” I’m over these panties but since it’s my job to talk about it, let’s get into it. Though I consider myself to be pretty sexually evolved and have friends who are too, I’m with Kenya: playing with sex toys on camera around other women’s husbands is weird. There’s a time and a place if that’s what you’re into, but let’s not act like this is a normal joke/game people play. Beyond that, just because Kenya didn’t feel comfortable vibrating her way down Broadway isn’t a reason to slut shame her. Though Mama Joyce calling her Keyoncé, and the producer asking Marlo what actors Kenya has slept with (messy) took me out. Plus, I may or may not be adding Trois to my watchlist … for research purposes, of course.

I’ve always wished for more of Marlo outside of the sugar baby conversations, and tonight I got what I asked for. Through a speaking engagement, Marlo opens up about growing up in the foster care system due to her mother’s drug use. Her nonprofit organization, Glam It Up, is her way of giving back to girls who are in the same position she once was. Glam It Up exposes these young ladies to luxury experiences they may not have been exposed to within the system. She takes them on shopping sprees and out to eat at five-star restaurants — all very Marlo and indicative of the wants and needs of her inner child.

Like the sour patch kid she is, Marlo walks out of her speaking engagement and immediately whips out her phone to talk shit with Drew about Kandi and Sanya. I’m going to fence-sit with this one: I get what Marlo is saying, like yes, let’s all rally around Shereé in her time of need. At the same time, Kandi was waiting for Shereé to lead the situation, which is understandable because Shereé isn’t someone who always wears their heart on their sleeve. If it were me, honestly, I would’ve at least sent a text and then felt it out from there, especially because they’ve known each other for years. I think Marlo has a more significant issue with Kandi that we’re not privy to because she’s more upset by Kandi’s lack of support than Shereé; it feels personal.

Marlo’s hot and cold reactions make more sense as we learn about her childhood and her sister. There’s something inside of Marlo that desperately wants community and sisterhood, but maybe she’s spent so much time fighting that it’s second nature to her. We see this with her attachment to Nene and Kenya in previous seasons; when she’s nice, she has the biggest heart, but when she’s nasty, she plays dirty, particularly if she feels she’s been rejected. Not saying that someone’s past trauma is an excuse for bad behavior because, as adults, we must be responsible for our own actions … and pussies, according to Mama Joyce.

Kandi unknowingly creates even more friction with Marlo after she offers to donate some lightly used clothing to Glam It Up. Marlo turns down the clothing, explaining that she never gives her girls second-hand items as that’s what she always got when she was in foster care. Again, I see both sides. The sentiment of her organization is to provide luxury experiences for the young ladies, and most importantly, trash bags already carry a stigma in the foster care community. No, Kandi wasn’t going to literally give them trash bags, but I see why this is important to Marlo. However, if Kandi wants to send any gently used clothing my way, I will accept them with open arms. I know she had some quality items in there, and her mind and heart are in the right place.

Kenya’s heart is also in the right place as she decides to host a girl’s outing to support Shereé further. How many times do you think the word “support” has been uttered across all Housewives franchises? Anyway, everyone, minus Kandi, who is in LA, meets for a cute rooftop meal that goes left, starting with Kenya and Marlo. At first, I took Marlo questioning Kenya’s sickness as petty shade, but she’s still dragging it. Kenya has been sneezing in tissues for days and Marlo won’t let it go. Even if Kenya only had the sniffles, it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially amid a global pandemic.

Next up is Sanya and Drew part deux. If the first meal of the episode was Sanya losing her cool, this meal is her snapping. The fights between these two start so suddenly and escalate so quickly that it’s hard to see what the trigger was, other than the both of them always sitting on ready. This time, Drew felt a way about the next MommiNation photoshoot. Sanya is fed up and starts to clear Mrs. Ralph, bringing up Drew’s tendency to speak over people during heated conversations. Sadly, I can see what Sanya is talking about in terms of Drew using the same gaslighting techniques as Ralph. Kenya peeped it too and tries to tell Drew about herself to avail. Regardless, I thought Drew’s nipples popping in that dress were kinda cute! Go off!

Once the other ladies leave, Marlo and her nephews have a phone call with her sister, their mother, who is incarcerated. Marlo’s sister deals with mental health issues that led to her eventual incarceration and Marlo gaining custody of her kids. When Marlo initially took in her nephews, her sister was being admitted to a mental facility. She became incarcerated due to a minor traffic violation, and now her mental state is preventing the judge from allowing her release unless she agrees to do an inpatient program. Unfortunately, her sister is not in the right state of mind to make rational decisions even after hearing her son’s pleas. She denies the option to do inpatient, instead deciding to take her case to trial.

As someone who also deals with mental health issues and has been admitted into an inpatient program myself, it’s hard to see someone suffering within their own mind. I hope she gets the help she needs, as the program I was in quite literally saved my life and I wouldn’t get to write this if I didn’t go. We’ve made strides in terms of modernizing how we treat and speak about mental health, though we’re nowhere near where we should and could be. Combine that with the insidious nature of incarceration, my heart breaks for Marlo’s sister. I’m sending so much love to their family.

Peach Tea To-Go

• Sanya’s mom is shaping up to be a mini Mama Joyce for her supporting role in the Jamaican dinner (I love a mom who isn’t afraid of the camera), and it’s clear where her daughter got her confidence. That firing two shots from the Glock moment with her dad was everything too.

• Was it just me or was Shereé’s session with Jack Daniels extremely uncomfortable? Not him talking about Tyrone jacking off, ew! “Every night.” ???

• Hearing about the state of Kenya Moore Haircare is stressful, but Kenya’s transparency is refreshing. I wish it inspired Shereé to be a little more honest because I don’t think the reason I don’t have a She by Shereé t-shirt, yoga mat, water bottle, and joggers is because of the lack of a business manager. And let’s get her working with some women!