The Rolling Stones Are Taking Care of the Broken Glass

Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are staying true to their name and are rolling out a brand-new album. Hackney Diamonds, which is an old East London slang for “broken glass,” will become the band’s 31st album and their first with new music since 2005. However, the band has been preparing Stones fans for an announcement for some time. The band shared a website that promised a snippet of a new song potentially called “Don’t Get Angry With Me,” with an extremely slow-loading screen and an error message. They also teased the new album in the local free newspaper, Hackney Gazette, with a number to dial for any glass repairs.

More details about the upcoming album will be shared through a YouTube livestream on the Stones’ page this Wednesday, September 6, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” said the Rolling Stones in a statement shared with Billboard. After almost 20 years without a new album, will fans get any … satisfaction?