The Shrink Next Door Recap: The King of Broadway

The word of the day is boundaries! Boundaries, boundaries, boundaries. This episode is full of boundary talk and contains lots and lots of boundary-crossing. I’m sure it comes as a shocker to exactly no one that Ike is the one doing almost all of the breaking of boundaries here and that Marty is the one who is continuously left in the emotional lurch.

As someone who listened to the podcast, it felt like this was an episode that mostly didn’t need to exist. Rudd continues to smize and simmer as Ike, Ferrell continues to put on his best hangdog puppy eyes (they are quite effective), and Hahn continues to let her protective sister flag fly. Two key plot points in the episode — Phyllis going to see Ike for a therapy session and Marty nabbing a contract for a big Broadway production thanks to Ike’s wheeling and dealing — didn’t occur in real life, so it’s no wonder they feel like filler.

However, two key plot points occur in the last ten minutes, and a few shining moments are worth watching throughout. At the top of the episode, we’re invited to Marty’s dance party. He gyrates and twirls to the pop sensation “Gloria” by Laura Branigan as he enthusiastically rolls a thick layer of teal paint onto a wall in his office. The color is inexplicable, but honestly, when we see the finished product later in the episode, it does pop, so score one for Marty.

Marty is flying high on post-bar mitzvah vibes, but then Phyllis comes to chat with him. She comes to apologize … but also to ask for money to hire another divorce lawyer. This money is ostensibly Phyllis’s, but daddy Markowitz only gave Marty the ability to unlock the trust. So he agrees to help.

Unlocking the trust is an inquisitive turn of phrase here because that’s what Ike has been trying to do with Marty this entire time. He continues to push his way into Marty’s life, demanding more latitude and taking more and more money while encouraging very unhealthy (or, as Ike pronounces it, “unelthy”) levels of codependency and dependency. While the series doesn’t concern itself much with an in-depth exploration of Marty or Ike’s relationships with their respective fathers, it’s clear that they are both recreating elements of past parental dynamics that were flawed and toxic.

What Ike is doing is incredibly obvious to Phyllis. But, when Marty brings Ike into the office as a consultant, Phyllis really does try to understand the situation. Meanwhile, Ike and his VERY LOUD three-piece suit are charming the pants out of everyone else. Even the ordinarily stoic Bruce gets in on the action, repeating a cliche Ike talking point about how obstacles are actually gifts. Sure. Just try giving an obstacle as a gift to your friends this holiday season. Spoiler: They will not be pleased.

At home later, Marty discloses to his wife Bonnie that he basically conned Marty into paying him for the seminar and all the sessions he had to cancel that day. Even Bonnie is like, um wut? But Ike shuts her down real quick. And then he shuts her down yet again when she proposes going back to school. Every single one of Ike’s relationships underscores that he attempts to keep people in their places so they can better serve him. And this is exactly what he’s accusing Phyllis of doing to Marty. Classic deflection.

But Ike can only do what he does because of a robust education, complete lack of ethics, and enough raw charisma to move mountains. So even when Phyllis comes to a session, he almost hoodwinks her as well. Almost.

I binge and re-binge Parks and Recreation a LOT. (Maybe you do too? Let’s be friends!) So, to me, Hahn and Rudd will never not be the comedy duo of PR shark Jen Barkley and the hapless Bobby Newport. But the tense scene in Ike’s office reminded me of what great fun it is to watch the same pair of actors dance around one another as different characters. As Ike works his wiles on Phyllis, he goes heavy on the compliments. Yet, he also accuses her of breaking a boundary by going to see his rabbi. And, wait, Ike also breaks a boundary — and ethical line — by accidentally disclosing something that Marty shared in his own session about Phyllis’s failed business venture. She storms out of the office, giving him a stern warning that she’ll be watching him closer than Sting watches his stalking victims.

After his botched session with Phyllis, Ike dons his black leather jacket that obviously makes him feel tough and cool, and he heads out to mess with Marty’s mind. As a result, Marty doesn’t show up at the meeting with the lawyer, and the Markowitz family trust stays locked. Phyllis is mad, and she barges into Marty’s office. I cannot state enough how wonderfully these two fight exactly like siblings. It’s a messy, nasty, high-stakes sort of fighting, but with a base of familiar and familial love. Phyllis levels an accusation that everything that comes out of Marty’s mouth isn’t him; it’s “Dr. Fuckface” talking. As per usual, she’s 100% correct.

At this point, Ike fully has Marty under his spell, so they head to the opening of Jesus Christ Superstar together to see the debut of their flammable fabric. The project was made possible by an out-of-the-box suggestion from Marty that they save money by only fireproofing the top of the fabric and leaving the rest untreated. Unfortunately, everyone in the brain trust neglected to account for the presence of candles on stage.

As the actors slowly walk out from behind the giant fire hazard, they are literally all holding open flames. The candles multiply faster than Jesus multiplied the loaves in the Bible. Bonnie is delighted, but Ike and Marty start to panic, and their increasingly anxious banter is one of the truly comic moments in the series. Marty’s frantic comment that the candles aren’t “period accurate” absolutely killed me. But in the end, the scene ends, the candles go backstage, and the entire theatre doesn’t burn down.

Crisis averted, Marty ends up offering Ike a permanent job as an advisor at the fabric company, and Ike says yes because of course he does. The guys end the night happy. Yet, Phyllis does not. While Marty was at the show, she went to see him at his apartment. She doesn’t find Marty, but she encounters all of the bar mitzvah memorabilia, which sets her on fire. She blazes through the apartment, stealing all of the jewelry in Marty’s safe and leaving an angry note that says, “HOWS THAT FOR CROSSING BOUNDARIES?!”

Well, it’s certainly crossing a line to steal half a mill in jewels from your brother’s place. But instead of calling Phyllis to discuss, Marty calls Ike. They go out to Marty’s Hampton home to see if Phyllis has stolen anything else. She hasn’t, but Ike is agog. Marty has a level of wealth that he’d never imagined, and damn if he’s not going to exploit it.

The final scene of the episode sees Ike promising Marty that he’ll take care of everything. He’ll always be there for him. And this is just the beginning. And as someone who knows the rest of this story, I’ll just say we’ve only crested the tip of the Ikes-berg.

Our time is up for now, but I’ll see you at our next session.

Progress Notes

• Ike check-in: There’s a lot of talk about boundaries in this episode, specifically Ike and Phyllis leveling accusations at one another that they are both crossing boundaries. Yes, we need healthy boundaries with our friends and family, and we certainly need them with our therapists. But a concerned family member checking out the credentials of a shifty psychiatrist is not breaking a boundary. At least it’s not breaking a boundary like Ike himself is breaking a boundary. Ike has broken the boundary sound barrier given how fast he’s able and willing to step over the invisible ethical no-no line.

• Marty check-in: Marty is having some cognitive dissonance about separating from his relationship with Phyllis. He refuses to call the police on her when she steals the jewelry, and he still says fond things about her throughout the episode. While not exactly analogous to a domestic abuse situation, Ike is clearly working to emotionally and socially isolate Marty to be completely dependent on Ike and Ike alone.

• Ike and Marty check-in: At this point, Marty wants and needs Ike to swoop in and promise to take care of him. When Ike says that Marty won’t have to worry about things, the relief on Marty’s face is palpable. He went to therapy to find a solution to his indecisiveness and anxiety, and here he’s found it.

• One of Marty’s beat-up baseball caps simply says “ACK” on it. I know that this is probably some sort of acronym, but all I could think about was the Cathy comics. You’d best believe that Cathy would have also 100% been taken in by Ike’s shenanigans.

• Ike cracks out not one but two alternate personas in this episode. He admits to using the pseudonym Marshall Feldhammer to collect money from patients, and then he recreates himself as Issac Stevens when he speaks to Marty’s employees. For you non-podcast listeners, know that both of these things actually happened in real life.

• Truth is stranger than fiction, as is the case of Phyllis stealing from Marty to get his attention. The real Phyllis not only took a buttload of jewelry, but she also took a bunch of important papers and even flew to Switzerland (!) and cleaned out an offshore bank account with over a million dollars in it. Marty eventually got his half … and then promptly signed over access to Ike. But we’ll get to that.