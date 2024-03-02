How Many Boxes of Ziti Is the Booth from The Sopranos Worth?

Photo: Will Hart/HBO

Got some ziti to spare? Holsten’s, the New Jersey ice cream parlor where the last episode of The Sopranos was filmed, has put the booth up for auction on eBay. “Please understand that we don’t want to do this,” the parlor’s owners said in a February 28 Facebook post announcing the sale. “But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old.” While other booths in Holsten’s will be renovated, this piece of TV history is up for grabs. The listing notes that the buyer will get both red seats, the table, and a divider wall with a “Reserved for the Sopranos Family” plaque. (No jukebox, sorry.) As of publication time, the current top bid is $76,300, and the auction is scheduled to close on Monday night. If you desperately want to own part of the place where Tony may or may not have died, you know what to do.