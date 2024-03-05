The Traitors Power Rankings: Who Is the Final Girl?

Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

If the first half of this game was everyone trying to figure out the rules (Shereé still may not understand them), then the second half was about the Bravo Babes decimating the Peter Pals. Now that we’re gearing up for The Traitors’ finale, it’s time to see who has scrambled together enough power to win the prize pot and one of Alan Cumming’s brooches, which probably carries a curse.

There are only two ways to win The Traitors: get all the Traitors out or be the last Traitor standing. It’s demonstrably harder to get a Traitor out than it is to fly under the radar, so I feel like Kate Chastain, the sole remaining Traitor, has the upper hand. The real question is whether people can figure her out. When we last left the castle, Kate had made a comment about Phaedra Parks playing a “selfish” game that gave Sandra Diaz-Twine and Mercedes “MJ” Javid a whiff that she might also be a duchess of deception, so Kate is on shakier footing than she may think.

The finale will likely feature Kate’s final murder followed by a final mission (there will probably be boats; there are always boats) and then a final banishment. That will leave four players. It’s then up to the players to decide to stop the game or not, but the group seems in agreement that there’s still one Traitor hanging on. They can keep banishing people until there are two players left and then the game stops automatically whether or not a Traitor remains. Considering how she has played the game so far, Kate will probably choose to murder the person who annoys her most, which means Trishelle Cannatella and her shockingly large collection of berets are probably toast. We could also see Trishelle getting the ax by process of elimination: Kate can’t kill MJ, who has a shield, and she won’t kill Shereé, whom she seems to have in her pocket. Her biggest competition is Sandra, whom she probably won’t kill because Kate considers her the best candidate for banishment at the next roundtable — that is, if Sandra doesn’t take that “selfish” comment and use it to turn the tables on Kate first.

So who has the best shot at the crown? Let’s take a look. (Our preseason ranking can be read here, and our midseason ranking can be read here.)

1.



Game So Far: She came in, sidled right up to everyone on Andy Cohen’s payroll, and hasn’t wavered since unpacking her tartans. Considering the Bravo Babes won the war against the Peter Pals, she has the numbers on her side, though MJ is a bit suspicious of her. She has proved she can argue at the roundtable, but that may only be because Sandra and C.T. really haven’t come out to play yet.

Path to Victory: It’s easier to win as a Traitor than as a Faithful, so she already has that going for her. Assuming she’s able to outmaneuver Sandra’s “selfish” offensive, she should sail to the final four; then it’s all about convincing Shereé and MJ that she’s on their side. Considering they have been thick as thieves (insert Caroline Manzo GIF for the Bravoholics) since the start, I think she should be able to sway them and end up taking home a fat check.

2.



Game So Far: Sandra cozied up to the Bravo ladies and, after getting Larsa kicked out because she didn’t like her, has sailed that tight ship all the way to the very end. She also convinced her crew that they should start voting as a block, just so they can maintain power. But now that Phaedra, her closest ally in the game, has been exposed as a Traitor, there’s a target on Sandra that Kate seems ready and willing to take aim at.

Path to Victory: How hot has Kate made Sandra’s seat? It will be tough for her to battle her way to safety at the roundtable. But she masterminded the “anybody but me” strategy on Survivor, so she should be able to use the bonds she has made to get anyone but her booted. If she can get MJ and Shereé to keep her around and convince them that Kate is the last Traitor left, she really could win. She’d have to split that sweet, sweet money, though, and generosity is not one of Sandra’s strong suits.

3.



Game So Far: C.T.’s biggest contribution (other than everyone shipping him and Phaedra) is bringing home the cash in the challenges, a role that is almost entirely worthless for actually winning the game. His strength is that he has been a free agent to the different axes of power in the house and is clearheaded enough that he’s willing to vote against a friend if necessary. He has never been leading the charge, however, or been the one to adequately point out a Traitor.

Path to Victory: It’s a little hard because everyone will be hunting for a Traitor and he has the fewest allies. Also, Peter had a suspicion for a while that he was a Traitor and that seed may be enough to get him booted ﻿if anyone brings it up at the roundtable. He’s gonna have to cash in all of the trust and goodwill he built with the women to get them to keep him over Sandra and then turn on Kate. It’s a heavy lift, but we’ve seen C.T. lift lots of heavy things, so maybe he’s cut out for it.

4.



Game So Far: MJ’s biggest impact this season has been the meme of her standing in a room holding on to her cargo pants while the Peter Pals try to dismiss her. Though she’s been right about who the Traitors are a few times, MJ seems more like a number for the more powerful voices in the house than a powerful voice herself. It seems late in the game for her (or Shereé) to grab control.

Path to Victory: Sadly, it’s going to be listening to Sandra, C.T., or someone else who has figured out Kate is a Traitor. She seems to have suspicions already so she’s a bit more swayable than Shereé, but she cast the deciding vote to send Peter packing even when there was a lot of evidence against Phaedra.

5.



Game So Far: The greatest fighter in The Real Housewives of Atlanta history hasn’t put up much of a fight here. Instead, she kicked back and went with the majority of the house or her alliance. She hasn’t led the charge to oust anyone or really pinpointed anyone who was a Traitor.

Path to Victory: If Shereé ends up winning, it will be almost entirely by accident. It’s going to take convincing her and MJ to turn against Kate, something I don’t think Shereé is willing to do. But she has a vote, and that will be the most powerful thing at the end of the game.

6.



Game So Far: After getting Peppermint kicked out for no good reason in week one, Trishelle hasn’t really been able to convince anyone about the moves they need to make, even though she has been right about who the Traitors are for the entire second half of the game. She’s like Cassandra from Greek myth if she once had a three-way in a hot tub. Her biggest problem now is that the Peter Pals are all gone and she has nothing but her shabby social game to get her to the end.

Path to Victory: As she’s the only real Traitor hunter left, it will be very hard for her to avoid Kate’s murderous blade. Even if Trishelle does, she still has to break through the Bravo stronghold, which she has been unable to do before, and her only ally left is C.T., who is just as vulnerable as she is. It’s not looking good for Peter’s best girl.

In Memoriam

What we’ll remember most about the dearly departed.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Previously No. 6): Bergalicious definition makes them boys go loco.

Parvati Shallow (Previously No. 12): All hail the headband queen!

Kevin Kreider (Previously No. 10): He sure was pretty!

Peter Weber (Previously No. 1): He played really well but way too hard. Also, he would have won if he just became a Traitor.

John Bercow (Previously No. 8): Definitely too old for Botox, as MJ said.

Phaedra Parks (Previously No. 2): Dan Gheesling ruined an absolutely perfect game, but at least we can call Phaedra a content creator now because she has been giving us memes for weeks.