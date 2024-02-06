The Traitors Taught Dan Gheesling a ‘Humbling’ Lesson

Photo: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK/Euan Cherry/PEACOCK via Getty Im

Dan Gheesling waited nearly 12 years to come out of reality-TV retirement. If he was going to spend time away from his wife and three children, it would have to be for a compelling reason. He’d already won season ten of Big Brother and cemented the “greatest Big Brother moment ever” by staging his own funeral in season 14, a move that saved his game, cost him a second win, and secured his reality-TV legacy. Even in retirement, he devotes his time to playing video games and streaming to Twitch and YouTube. So, ladies and gentlemen, when I say Dan Gheesling is a capital-G gamer, you will agree.

The Traitors, Peacock’s reality-star-filled social-strategy game, felt like the perfect opportunity to test that reputation against fellow legends like Survivors Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine; The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Trishelle Cannatella; and Gheesling’s Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina. Unfortunately for Gheesling, nearly every former CBS competitor, Bravoleb, and reality-TV veteran in The Traitors’ second season also knew that reputation. During a heated roundtable battle with Pierzina, Gheelsing pleaded his case to the recently returned Kate Chastain, who couldn’t help but point out that he has a tendency to “win everything.” Even the yachties knew of his Big Brother prowess. Gheesling knew he’d have to play a near-flawless game to get to the end, and by his own admission, he’d made a fatal error in episode six: He came for the Housewives. Gheesling spoke to Vulture about turning on fellow Traitor and former Real Housewife Phaedra Parks, his ride-or-die alliance with Shallow, and being humbled by a Bachelor.

What about The Traitors compelled you to come out of reality-TV retirement?

I had seen the first season, and I just thought it was something new and fresh in the reality-TV-competition space. It wasn’t focused on people fighting over story lines. It was more like people fighting about the game. The second part was, I knew if they were calling me, I’m not the only big dog there, and I want to go play against the best. Seeing Parv and Sandra and Janelle, I’m like, Okay, this is why I came here.

You mentioned going from never having your name written down in Big Brother to having your name written down quite a bit here. Can you speak to the level of gameplay on The Traitors?

It was a very humbling experience. I entered this thing like, I’m winning this thing, or it’s a complete failure. Coming out of it, you adjust your perspective. But I really went in there being highly concerned with Parvati, Sandra, and Janelle — people who have played these games. Not being concerned for the other people was foolish of me. I didn’t look at ’em in that light because they’re on television to be themselves, not to maneuver and play games. Little did I know that as a Housewife, you’re fending for yourself every day. You’re making moves and doing all these things to go after the other Housewives. I didn’t look at them the same way. In terms of a strategic standpoint, and that was a huge misstep by me.

It just was a really big learning experience. The fact that someone like Peter, who’s on The Bachelor, was very sharp and set this elaborate trap — he got me, there’s nothing else I can say. That’s why I love these shows, when people rise up and make these moves that you don’t expect. It’s incredible television to see an antihero, villain, whatever you want to call me, finally get caught. And there’s a moment for me when I’m like, Yeah, this is awesome. Of course, I’m used to trapping people, but to get caught by someone, I respect the heck out of that.

I do think I laid out a blueprint for future Traitors not to underestimate the Bravo people. Just because they haven’t played the strategic game doesn’t mean that the skill sets that they bring aren’t going to allow them to win the game.

Did you guys discuss the possibility of Peter’s shield misdirection more?

Oh, a hundred percent. But the thing that was shocking for me is I’m watching that scene and Parvati’s looking at me saying, “Hey, this is a bad idea. Do you think Peter’s lying? We should play it safe.” And I texted her, “That was the first time I experienced that.” I don’t ever remember her saying that because I was so stunned by Janelle. Janelle knocked the wind out of me a couple of hours prior. I’ve never been stunned in a game like that. The game’s so fast, and you’re like, Okay, going, going, going. Normally, on Big Brother, I’ll have a week to think about the move. And now it’s like, Boom, you got to go. Janelle just came after you, you’ve got to murder someone, what are you going to do?

That was the biggest shock for me, because why wouldn’t I listen to someone who’s as adept at these games as Parvati, who has caught people lying before? That’s why you brought her in to be a Traitor with you because she’s so good at this, and then you don’t listen to her? That’s why I was like, Man, what was I thinking? She said everything there, I just don’t remember it, which is so bizarre, but it’s the truth.

You’d been teasing the group for a few episodes that when you took your shot, you wanted to make it count. Was the plan always to target a Traitor?

Yeah. The plan was to be like the quiet kid in class who never says anything, but when they talk, you really listen. My plan was to build up that persona — which is really how I’m wired, too — so when I talk, everyone’s like, “Okay, Dan’s never taken a shot. Let’s give him this one, and let’s see if he’s right.” And, of course, I’m going to be right because I know Phaedra’s a traitor. So then the Faithful think, Man, [Dan] really is a good Faithful. Let’s listen to him next time, too. So, if this works, not only are the Faithful going to think I’m a Faithful, but I’m going to be able to pick off the next person, too, because I had built up so much trust. That was the strategy; I just didn’t execute it very well.

Do you think the strategy could have worked if you pulled the trigger sooner?

Yeah, Janelle was just begging me. She’s like, “Dan, give me something.” I think the percentage chance of getting rid of Phaedra is a lot higher if I do it the day before. I don’t know if the outcome’s any different, but I know she’s going to get some votes for sure, especially with Janelle there.

Why didn’t you throw Parvati under the bus instead of Phaedra?

Peter actually came to me right before the vote, like, “You can stay if you vote for Parvati.” And I wasn’t willing to do that for two reasons. No. 1, I didn’t see a path to win the game with Phaedra in it. She was so well-liked. No one ever suspected her. In hindsight, it was a huge mistake because I think she really trusted me and I think she’s hurt by the fact I went after her.

The other thing was, when I played these games, I picked one person who I’m a thousand percent in with. And both times, it’s worked out for me. I trust you. I’m going to do everything I can to protect you and, hopefully, vice versa. And I wasn’t willing to turn on Parvati to bleed a slow death. If Parvati goes, I’m next. I didn’t want to turn on her. It was cool to see because she’s the black widow; she’s an incredible Survivor player. She had some chances to throw me under the bus, and she didn’t. So I’m kind of like, Okay, I picked the right person.

How familiar are you with the Housewives? Did you study any Bravo?

My wife loves the Housewives. I like Vanderpump Rules, but my wife watches Orange County, so I was very familiar with Tamra. I was given a directive by my wife that if Tamra’s there, become friends with her because she’s really loyal — and I love Tamra. And then I’ve seen some Beverly Hills and New Jersey, but that’s just me watching through osmosis. I’m like, Yeah, I’m not watching that, and then, all of a sudden, I’m watching Teresa flip a table, and I’m like, This is pretty good.

My colleague Olivia Crandall wrote an article arguing that the Housewives are underestimated by traditional gamers like yourself. She says in a couple of seasons, the Housewives will be running this game.

Oh, I a thousand percent agree with that. This was just like a blueprint of Don’t underestimate them, find a way to work with them, get on their side. The skill set they bring to the table is the most applicable because they’re fighting off people on a daily basis. The Housewives, I would say in the next season, should be favored to win. If you’re listening to me and you’re on season three: Find a way to work with them because they’re dangerous.

Peter’s alliance of Faithfuls is circling Parvati, and your Hail Mary put a target on Phaedra — are the Traitors drawing dead at this point?

No, I don’t think so. Parvati’s best move is to leverage me going after Phaedra to really bond with Phaedra. Then, Parvati becomes a part of that Bravo alliance, and then, all of a sudden, you have two factions — at that point, anything can happen. I also think the way that things are set up with recruiting Peter, it’s another Hail Mary. I think that if he takes it, it’s going to be some interesting television. If he turns it down, I just don’t see a clear path for him to win the game because you’re basically flicking off the Traitors — your days are fully numbered if you turn that thing down. So we’ll have to see what he does.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.