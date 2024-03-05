The Traitors Season 3 Is Shooting Their Shot

Keeping an eye out for the Peter Pals. Photo: NBC Universal

Grab your cloaks and your predatory headbands; The Traitors is preparing for a third season. It feels like just yesterday we were meme-ing “Oh Lord, sweet baby Jesus, not Ekin Su.” And now we’re just days away from the finale, even though for most of us, the show ended the minute Phaedra Parks left. However, we must eventually move on as Peacock is in pre-production mode, preparing a new group of reality stars for challenges that hopefully have fewer bugs in them. Here’s everything we know about The Traitors US season three.

Who’s heading to Scotland?

While there’s no cast list just yet, executive producer Mike Cotton told Variety he’s hoping for more “casting twists” for the third season; so they’re might not be any returns of former players or British politicians like what we saw this season. They are taking into account suggestions from fans online, and if they want an easily accessible list of sixteen candidates… hint hint nudge nudge.

When are they filming?

They’re in pre-production mode right now a.k.a. steaming the cloaks for a new set of Traitors.