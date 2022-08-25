The Umbrella Academy Is Adding Some New Faces to Its Final Timeline

Familia. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

What’s a superhero without their superpowers? We’ll find out in the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, which is apparently almost done tinkering with its timeline. Per Variety, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross are joining the Hargreeves siblings in the last season of the Netflix show. Real-life married couple Offerman and Mullally will play Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a pair of married college professors who “wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Meanwhile, Cross will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner” who will do anything to reconnect with his estranged daughter. And of course, showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Steve Blackman returns to helm the season, along with cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. We still don’t have an official release date yet, but Variety reports that production is underway in Toronto.

The Umbrella Academy was officially renewed for its last season in August 2022. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in a press release at the time. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.” While the showrunner irons out the end of The Umbrella Academy and superhero existentialism, he’s already extended his creative partnership with Netflix to write and produce new projects. So, fans: The end can only mean new beginnings more shows to binge.

This post has been updated.