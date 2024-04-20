The Valley Briefly Becomes a Kristen Doute Highlights Show

Photo: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Bravo editors should be paid a million dollars an hour if they’re required to go through hours and hours of footage of Jax Taylor. They deserve, at the very minimum, a Nobel Peace Prize. This week’s The Valley decided to briefly turn into a “Best of Kristen Doute” clip show. “It is so hard being an empath,” Doute begins, as the screen cuts to her most empathetic moments over the years, like when she told her boss, “Bye, suck a dick!” and when she asked Ariana Madix, “Are we suppose to lube it up before we shove it up his ass?” when talking about their mutual disdain for Sandoval. It’s delicately placed over emotional instrumental music as present-day Doute explains that she “wants to fix everyone’s problems.” As if that whole segment wasn’t incredible enough, it cuts to Brittany Taylor in utter confusion. Hopefully, Doute can empathize with her reaction.

#TheValley continuing to prove to be the best show on Bravo this year with this Kristen edit 😭 pic.twitter.com/zQzyv7lM9R — It’s About Bravo (@about_bravo) April 17, 2024