Can You Guess What Young Sheldon and The Valley Have in Common?

Making the jump from reality television to acting is no easy feat, so imagine our surprise to find out that two cast members of Bravo’s The Valley managed to have already booked acting work on yet another spin-off series, Young Sheldon. Nia and Danny Booko revealed on Instagram that their 10-month-old twin daughters Isabelle and Zariah play Baby CeeCee on the CBS sitcom. In a video documenting their last day on set, Nia wrote, “We’ve had the most incredible time with the girls playing baby CeeCee on Young Sheldon. The cast and crew feels like a little family. I’m so sad it’s over but so grateful that this was our/their first experience on a show!”

In the show, CeeCee is the baby of Young Sheldon’s older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his eventual wife Mandy (Emily Osment). That couple is now set to star in their own upcoming spin-off of the spin-off, coming to CBS this fall, which could mean even more acting work for these Olsens in the making. But if it takes two of them to play one baby on Young Sheldon, how many of them does it take to play two babies on The Valley?