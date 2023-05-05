Strike Recap: Day 4

Outside Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on May 4. Video: David McNew/Getty Images

We’re still in week one of WGA strike of 2023, or what you might call the pilot episode of the reboot of the WGA strike of 2007. But keeping up with all the threads, rumors, main characters, food items, bargaining updates, and press releases is already a Herculean task. That’s why we’ll regularly be offering recaps — strikecaps, if you will — such as this one to serve as a snapshot of where things stand as of now. What is going on? Who are the villains? What are people buzzing about? Which celebrities brought food? We promise to keep you in the loop on all of it.

The Twitter Thread Everyone’s Reading

Writer and journalist Peter Clines put together this truly epic Twitter thread on May 3 about the daily coverage he did for a screenwriting magazine during the 2007 WGA strike. It’s a useful tool for those of us who were too busy nursing hangovers as undergrads during that period to remember many details. It’s also a neat look at how celebrities used to act before they had to worry about Angry People on Twitter:

Nov 27th -- Late night talk show host Carson Daly crosses picket lines and returns to work despite harsh criticism from the WGA and supporters. He claims he has supported the strike for three weeks and now must support his staff. — Peter Clines (@PeterClines) May 3, 2023

The Shows That Got Shut Down

• Hacks (HBO)

• The Venery of Samantha Bird (Starz)

• Billions (Showtime)

• Unstable (Netflix)

• Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Yellowjackets (Showtime)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Who Brought Food?

One very easy way for glamorous and wealthy celebrities to show solidarity with writers is to bring them food offerings during their long days on the picket line. So far, we’ve seen Jay Leno bring doughnuts, Pete Davidson deliver pizzas, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker deliver more pizzas, and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Shane Salerno hire a whole-ass coffee truck!

Jay Leno just came to Disney to hand out donuts to us writers. Thank you @jayleno for the solidarity!! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4pq8kpWTSk — Caroline “WGA Captain” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

Hasan bought pizza for all the writers at the WGA strike outside of Netflix pic.twitter.com/Lg3cXOHL1X — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 4, 2023

Shane Salerno, the WGA member who treated the Netflix picket line to a coffee truck, has been menschy to writers for a long time. He not only writes movies like the Avatar movies but he also manages writers like @donwinslow thru The Story Factory. he stands up for & loves writers https://t.co/Z6Ah9Evp57 — Julie Bush (@julie_bush) May 4, 2023

Spotted: Dogs

The Strike Main Character Award (Good)

Adam Conover, famous for being the titular Adam from Adam Ruins Everything, has indeed been ruining everything for the CEOs of Hollywood this week. He’s accomplished this simply by going on TV and pointing out the extremely large wealth gap between the one, single man Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the 10,000 writers he employs who actually make the content his other employees actually sell.

Went on CNN to explain why writers are striking, ended up roasting their bosses' salary. pic.twitter.com/Si4HHDVuM8 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

.@adamconover on the unique power of strikes is some of my favorite messaging and I've been doing labor messaging for almost 20 years. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/WPGDDFYhe2 — Brett "Solidarity 2023" Banditelli (@banditelli) May 5, 2023

The Strike Main Character Award (Bad)

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is no closer to living down the comments she made about allegedly rewriting some of the Wednesday scripts herself. Writers have been roasting her both on picket signs and in tweets, but don’t worry, Jenna: A new villain is sure to arise any minute now!

"Just Roll With It" and "House Party" writer Brandon Cohen's #writersstrike sign:



"Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!"



https://t.co/dZAklOuSmR pic.twitter.com/yxHdyJ1OVR — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2023

Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line. — Nick "Labor Organizer" Adams (@nickadamsweb) May 2, 2023

Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna! 🖤 https://t.co/9S3TfBXW4c — Karen Joseph Adcock (@ckharyn) May 3, 2023

Is There Any Weird Nazi Thing We Have to Deal With?

Oh, always! The #WGA hashtag was muted on Instagram, allegedly owing to its having some kind of far-right alternative meaning; no one needs to dig any further than that. The hashtag to use instead is #WGAStrike.

i’ve seen at least three people post that, that hashtag is connected to some right wing extremist stuff, and it’s hidden for that. these posts have all said to use #wgastrike instead.



i’m all for criticizing instagram, but let’s be sure to have the info correct. https://t.co/4QU2EklLML — katherine (@purekatherine) May 5, 2023

Everyone’s Currently Mad About

Exhibit A:

Warner Bros Discovery's Hour-Long Earnings Call Omits Any Mention Of WGA Strike, But CEO David Zaslav Tells CNBC He Believes "A Love For Working" Will End The Impasse https://t.co/U8LS1eVRGF pic.twitter.com/RuLLy3nyNX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 5, 2023

Exhibit B:

What's amazing here is that there a sentence that might come out of an actual human mouth just to the left of this. "A love of telling stories" "A love of making TV and movies" "A love of creating entertainment". All that would have been fine. But "A love of ... WORKING". https://t.co/aW51e3K14k — John Rogers (@jonrog1) May 5, 2023

Exhibit C:

The studios are paying some showrunners the same weekly pay they pay lower levels writers.



If Zaslav’s salary dropped to match that of a junior exec’s salary, I’m pretty sure his “love for working” would dry up real quick! https://t.co/LEgPzCKYKY — Christina Strain (@christinastrain) May 5, 2023

Exhibit D:

David Zaslav loves other folks' work so much he will bury it in the woods in the middle of the night to save $3 in taxes https://t.co/TBuFW1jdpI — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) May 5, 2023

What’s Actually Happening With, Like, the Actual Talks?

Nothing! They have famously broken down, hence the strike! Hopefully the parties will return to the bargaining table soon, but right now the prevailing theory is this strike will go on for quite a while — at least eight weeks, it’s theorized, because for one thing, that’s how long it needs to go on for the studios to legally be allowed to terminate a bunch of expensive overall deals they don’t want to honor anymore. Also, the studios responded to the WGA’s statement on where talks stand with a very long-winded version of the Bugs Bunny “no” meme.

The studios have finally responded publicly to the WGA claims, sending the following rebuttal to the media. Bottom line: the strike isn’t ending anytime soon….. pic.twitter.com/5ko4kyAWet — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) May 4, 2023

Today We Learned

Actor J.P. Manoux went way out of his way to commit to a bit and has ended up with a little bit of egg on his face. Dressing up as a mailman delivering checks for $0 to writers on the picket line for their earnings from a fake AI-written Netflix show called “CHARLESBOT IN CHARGEBOT,” some writers felt the joke was directed at them instead of with them. However, Manoux quickly abandoned the bit when he realized it was being misconstrued as anti-union and showed up to picket Disney the traditional way the very next day. Because what do we do when we fall?

Handing out zero-dollar writers’ checks for the new all-A.I. Netflix series CHARLESBOT IN CHARGEBOT. “Scott Baio signed away rights to his voice and likeness years ago, so, if it’s any consolation, he’s getting screwed too! 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TfT7HbrA2A — J.P. Manoux (@JPManoux) May 4, 2023

