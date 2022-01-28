Kristen Bell, sitting in a house across the street from another house where there is a girl in a window. Photo: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is a series you can find today in the Netflix app on your smart TV or Roku, across the grid from the shows in the Hulu or Disney+ or HBO Max windows, and as suggested by its breathless title, it’s intended as a satire of atmospheric murder mysteries like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window, but it’s never clear whether we’re supposed to laugh or take seriously what happens to Kristen Bell’s Anna as she mixes too much wine with medication and starts to believe that the girlfriend of the guy who lives across the street with his young daughter was actually murdered because the tone of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is all over the place, sometimes blatantly ridiculous and sometimes just serious enough to convince you that it’s legitimately attempting to serve wine-mom-murder-mystery content to an audience thirsty for scripted crime, sex, and Malbec who will relate on some level to Anna’s plight, but despite Bell’s best efforts to manage its bifurcated tone, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is mostly a botched experiment, with the exception of the part near the end of the eighth and final episode involving a spectacular cameo appearance that signals there could be a second season ahead for this series, which I am not sure is a good idea unless the actor who made the cameo appearance remains involved, but overall, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is short enough to not be a complete time suck yet long enough for the central gag to overstay its welcome, but honestly, if you’re on Netflix looking for a series that is funny, involves murder and wine, and is also suspenseful, you would probably be better off watching or rewatching Dead to Me, which is the series across your Netflix queue from The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window that Netflix will probably recommend after you’ve finished watching this one, assuming you manage to do so before giving up and wandering off to see what’s in the next streaming window.