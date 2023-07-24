TIFF 2023 Pushes Through Strikes, Releases Lineup

Anna Kendrick and Ethan Hawke, directors-at-large. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Festival season is not in a good place. With both the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild striking simultaneously, attendance will likely be low. That means no Lady Gaga getting out of a boat and no Elle Fanning in a new version of Dior’s New Look. In solidarity with the strikes, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers has even pulled out of the Venice Film Festival and is moving to next April instead. Oof! Still, the festivals must carry on, and the Toronto International Film Festival is doing just that. On July 24, the festival announced its Gala and Special Presentations, a list of 60 films from filmmakers including Taika Waititi, Richard Linklater, and Alexander Payne. One way around the star deficit is to have the stars who direct in the lineup, and this slate has no shortage of that, with films from Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Viggo Mortensen, Chris Pine, and Ethan Hawke all on the docket. Below, the full list of films that will be screening at TIFF 2023, September 7–17.

Gala Presentations 2023

Concrete Utopia, directed by Um Tae-Hwa

Dumb Money, directed by Craig Gillespie

Fair Play, directed by Chloe Domont

Flora and Son, directed by John Carney

Hate to Love: Nickelback, directed by Leigh Brooks

Lee, directed by Ellen Kuras

Next Goal Wins, directed by Taika Waititi

NYAD, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Punjab ’95, directed by Honey Trehan

Solo, directed by Sophie Dupuis

The End We Start From, directed by Mahalia Belo

The Movie Emperor, directed by Ning Hao

The New Boy, directed by Warwick Thornton

The Royal Hotel, directed by Kitty Green

Special Presentations 2023

﻿A Difficult Year, directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache

A Normal Family, directed by Hur Jin-ho

American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson

Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet

Close to You, directed by Dominic Savage

Days of Happiness, directed by Chloé Robichaud

El Rapto, directed by Daniela Goggi

Ezra, directed by Tony Goldwyn

Fingernails, directed by Christos Nikou

Four Daughters, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

His Three Daughters, directed by Azazel Jacobs

Hitman, directed by Richard Linklater

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, directed by Alex Gibney

Kidnapped, directed by Marco Bellocchio

Knox Goes Away, directed by Michael Keaton

La Chimera, directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Last Summer, directed by Catherine Breillat

Les Indésirables, directed by Ladj Ly

Memory, directed by Michel Franco

Monster, directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu

Mother Couch, directed by Niclas Larsson

North Star, directed by Kristin Scott Thomas

One Life, directed by James Hawes

Pain Hustlers, directed by David Yates

Poolman, directed by Chris Pine

Reptile, directed by Grant Singer

Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe

Seven Veils, directed by Atom Egoyan

Shoshana, directed by Michael Winterbottom

Sing Sing, directed by Greg Kwedar

Smugglers, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Swan Song, directed by Chelsea McMullan

The Beast, directed by Bertrand Bonello

The Burial, directed by Maggie Betts

The Convert, directed by Lee Tamahori

The Critic, directed by Anand Tucker

The Dead Don’t Hurt, directed by Viggo Mortensen

The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne

The Peasants, directed by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman

The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer

Together 99, directed by Lukas Moodysson

Unicorns, directed by Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd

Uproar, directed by Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett

Wicked Little Letters, directed by Thea Sharrock

Wildcat, directed by Ethan Hawke

Woman of the Hour, directed by Anna Kendrick