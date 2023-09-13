TIFF Has a Whole Lot of Supply, Not Enough Demand

The Woman of the Hour. Photo: Courtesy of TIFF

Anybody up for a movie? The Toronto International Film Festival, trapped in the stalemate precipitated by the AMPTP’s questionable refusal to make a deal with Hollywood’s unions, opened this year with more films for sale than ever, per The Wrap. A total of 50 movies were available for acquisition deals at the start of the festival. Unfortunately for film sales, the buying aspect of it all is moving at a snail’s pace. Distributors don’t want to invest in films in such an uncertain, confusing environment. Execs don’t know when the strikes will be sorted, and they may be shying away from taking on films under SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreements because that would mean agreeing to the guild’s terms. Despite the pervasive feeling of trepidation in the air, some deals are still going down. Netflix snagged Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, for a whopping $11 million, along with a documentary from Lucy Walker, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa. Lionsgate took The Crow, a remake of the 1994 cult classic, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs. Below is a complete list of the films that sold at TIFF and their price tags.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (director: Lucy Walker)

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: Netflix

A documentary exploring the everyday life of the first Nepali woman to fully summit Mount Everest — and live to tell the tale. Though Lhakpa Sherpa accomplished an incredible and rare feat, her success did not translate into the same financial rewards as her climbing counterparts’ did.

Price: Undisclosed

Woman of the Hour (director: Anna Kendrick)

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Netflix

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut tells the story of a real-life serial killer who appeared on a dating show in the 1970s and won. Daniel Zovatto is Rodney Alcala, the killer, and Kendrick is his match.

Price: $11 million

Sorry/Not Sorry (directors: Caroline Suh and Cara Mones)

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: Greenwich Entertainment

The New York Times–produced documentary by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones investigates Louis C.K.’s comeback after his admission of sexual misconduct.

Price: Undisclosed

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (director: Radu Jude)

Section: Wavelengths

Distributor: Mubi

An absurdist film from Romanian auteur Radu Jude following the director of a work-safety video and the video’s injured star.

Price: Undiscloded

The Crow (director: Rupert Sanders)

Section: Market

Distributor: Lionsgate

A remake of Brandon Lee’s 1994 cult classic of the same name, starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston.

Price: An eight-figure deal

Fackham Hall (director: Jim O’Hanlon)

Section: Market

Distributor: Bleecker Street

A spoof of serious British period dramas, starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston, and Emma Laird. The film will begin shooting in the U.K. early next year.

Price: Undisclosed

Trailer for a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars (director: Jean-Luc Godard)

Section: TIFF Wavelengths

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Jean-Luc Godard’s final film is a collage of his archives and contains his philosophies of cinema, history, and politics.

Price: Undisclosed