An Extremely Online Gift Guide

As a glitter lover who went to both Renaissance and the Eras tours this year, I wish I had this earlier. This glitter, created by the Euphoria makeup team, is top-notch. It’s incredibly easy to apply — you get some on the back of your hand, and as you apply it to you face, you can mold it to the shape you want. It was super easy to mold a sparkly winged liner on my eyelid, and after the glitter set, it didn’t move. There wasn’t any glitter residue on my face as I was out and about. But the best part was honestly removing the makeup, because you can grab a lint roller and roll it off your skin (trust me, it doesn’t leave a trace). It was the first time I’ve woke up after a sparkly night out and didn’t look like Edward from Twilight in the a.m. —AG