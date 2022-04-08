Tim Heidecker Knows He Has Beautiful Hair

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text-on-webpage. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I did a pretty bad job of hiding my nerves during a digital chat with the incredibly gracious Tim Heidecker (Office Hours, On Cinema, speaking truth to power across the media landscape) about hats, intellectual property, and being confused. He gave his fans some sage advice on how to give him unsolicited advice, shared his thoughts on a TikTok lip-sync trend that uses his voice, and described his journey to realizing he’s not a hat guy. He also addressed a recent eyebrow-raising onstage utterance that may ultimately mean the end of his career: “I mean, I took a stand, which no one else is doing. I took a stand and said that it’s time for Putin to resign. And obviously that’s controversial,” Heidecker bravely explained. “We have the big tech companies coming down on us, and they don’t want us to speak the truth. So we’ll see — hopefully there won’t be any repercussions against me and my family. But I have to be myself.”

You can find Tim on Twitter and Instagram at @timheidecker.