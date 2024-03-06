Timothée Chalamet Wants Austin Butler’s Elvis to Be in his Bob Dylan Movie

Photo: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet is ready to build the next universe-spanning cinematic universe. And this time, it’s for Boomers. Chalamet told NME that he wished Butler’s King could be in A Complete Unknown, his Bob Dylan biopic. “I can’t wait for that film,” Butler said. “I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen.” But why settle for just watching the magic, rather than being a part of it. “I wish you were in it!” Chalamet told Butler. “There’s an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic [Walk The Line]. It’s really brief, it’s very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe.”

Yes, why stop at Elvis x Dylan? Obviously Tom Hanks as Col. Parker is their Nick Fury. Let’s get the Beatles in there, since their 4-pack of biopics is coming soon. Twitter users wanted to add Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al and would-be musician Charlie Mansion from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It all drives towards a net positive for the world: making Austin Butler Talk Like That Again.

