Timothée Chalamet’s Earliest Directors Knew He’d Be a Star

John Patrick Shanley

Director, Off Broadway’s Prodigal Son (2016)

The role: A volatile student from the Bronx who finds his poetic purpose at a New Hampshire prep school in the 1960s.

Because the kid character was so young, we were able to audition all the incredibly talented but as yet unknown people who are going to be the next wave of American acting talent, and chief among them, it turned out, was Timothée Chalamet. He had this X factor. He’s like a character that escaped from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and is visiting us here for a while.

In rehearsals, he was so far over-the-top — but it was a good over-the-top. There was a little drunk scene, and he was doing amazing physical things with it. I took him aside and said, “Ya know, he’s just drunk.” He was grateful for that because he was like, “I thought I had to make everything interesting.” I said, “No, it’s actually important that some things aren’t interesting.”

Paul Simon did some music for me, so Paul came to a dress rehearsal. Paul is maybe the most understated guy ever. He was sitting next to me, and he leaned over halfway through the first scene and said, “Kid’s good.” Then he watched a little more and said, “Kid’s very good.” That, to Paul, is like gigantic shouting.

He showed up at my apartment a couple of years ago after he was huge. He was overstimulated. He wanted to go someplace safe where he could spill on what was going on because so much was going on for him. I feared for him with that level of celebrity. But we stayed in touch, and he asked me to come to Saturday Night Live with his mother when he was on. He’s trying to survive and flourish in a world that chews people up and spits the out.