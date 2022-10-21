Hear Tina Fey As a Suburban Mom With Mighty Literary Aspirations

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Rarely are short stories quite as satisfying as when George Saunders smooshes together scathing social commentary with dark humor and an undercurrent of human fragility. He accomplished that in his last collection, Tenth of December, and does so again in his new book, Liberation Day. Below, an audio excerpt of a story from the latest collection narrated by Tina Fey. Here’s a note from George to set the mood:

This is the opening of a story called “Mom of Bold Action.” We’re going to drop into the mind and the kitchen of a suburban mother who’s an aspiring kids’ book writer. And she’s kind of brainstorming some ideas waiting for her son to come in through the back door.

Audio courtesy of Random House Audio from “The Mom of Bold Action” from LIBERATION DAY by George Saunders; Excerpt read by Tina Fey.