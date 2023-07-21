Nancy Sinatra, Elton John, and More Remember Tony Bennett

Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Through his music, Tony Bennett touched the lives of generations of listeners. On July 21, the singer died in New York City at age 96. His first major hit, “Because of You,” debuted in 1951 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100.” His last top-ten album came 70 years later, his second collaborative record with Lady Gaga, Love for Sale. It should be no surprise, then, that celebrities of all ages remembered the singer with heartfelt tributes and reactions. Notable names, from Elton John to Carrie Underwood and Fran Drescher to Josh Gad, expressed their gratitude to the late performer.

Tis w/ gr8 sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP 🙏 #power2performers pic.twitter.com/j0PrP5mi5I — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) July 21, 2023

rest in peace, tony... you changed the world with your voice... thank you for always being so kind to me... i love you and i'll miss you very much... @itstonybennett



photo credit: kevin mazur pic.twitter.com/56Q2TkNDzd — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 21, 2023

Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Q0OTK5OJfC — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 21, 2023

Tony was one of the most splendid people who ever lived. Kind, loving, talented and generous, he never let us down.



Sending my love to Susan, Danny and their family and friends. Tony was a true champion.💙#TonyBennett pic.twitter.com/aLWnj0VOlF — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 21, 2023

Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance. pic.twitter.com/G5FSOphIEA — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 21, 2023

May you Rest in Peace, Tony Bennett!

Photo from 2015



Photo: J. Bouquet pic.twitter.com/ZYVlktk8tz — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) July 21, 2023

The great Tony Bennett sings "Everybody Has The Blues." RIP, Tony. pic.twitter.com/lPhpTPy3kI — David Letterman (@Letterman) July 21, 2023

This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔 https://t.co/IFCUhxP868 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 21, 2023

Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco 🙏🏽🎹🎤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hnwb9yMxzE — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) July 21, 2023

My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends pic.twitter.com/eohrA6fpjI — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 21, 2023