Nancy Sinatra, Elton John, and More Remember Tony Bennett

Through his music, Tony Bennett touched the lives of generations of listeners. On July 21, the singer died in New York City at age 96. His first major hit, “Because of You,” debuted in 1951 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100.” His last top-ten album came 70 years later, his second collaborative record with Lady Gaga, Love for Sale. It should be no surprise, then, that celebrities of all ages remembered the singer with heartfelt tributes and reactions. Notable names, from Elton John to Carrie Underwood and Fran Drescher to Josh Gad, expressed their gratitude to the late performer.