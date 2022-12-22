Zach Broussard Reveals the Top 1,000 Comedians of 2022

The king of comedy lists. Photo: @ZachBroussard/Twitter

The year is almost over, which means it’s time for the most important annual comedy tradition: Zach Broussard’s list of the top 1,000 comedians. Since 2014, Broussard has released this very legitimate and influential list during December, and every year has introduced a new twist dating back to the inaugural list that made Rich Vos very upset. For example, 2016’s list was revealed through a series of billboards around Los Angeles, 2018’s list was announced through 2,000 “nominees” followed by a live awards show announcing the winners, and 2020’s list was capped at 25 percent capacity to follow COVID guidelines.

For 2022, however, Broussard decided to take a more sincere approach — or at least he claimed to. “The list has just been a series of bits. I copy and paste the same lists of names that I just move around every year. It just felt stale. It felt old, and I was ready to kind of quit and just walk away … But then I was sort of thinking there was an opportunity to do something cool with it,” he said in a clip posted to Twitter on December 21. Broussard asked his followers to send him comedian recommendations this time around so that he could “make a list that actually reflects what’s happening in 2022.” Over the next 24 hours, countless recommendations poured in.

I'm over creating dumb lists as a bit.



Please help me do something cool...



Tell me what comedians you loved this year. I want to make a list of the actual Top 1000 Comedians of 2022. #top1000comedians pic.twitter.com/Nx05OVtCeL — Zachs That Go Hard (@ZachBroussard) December 21, 2022

Broussard revealed the 2022 list on Twitter and through top1000comedians.com on December 22, and, well, two things can be true: The list does have a big twist after all, and it does arguably reflect what’s happening in 2022. The twist? It’s a list of 1,000 TikTok accounts, including up-and-comers like Will Smith, Selena Gomez, The Rock, and Charli D’Amelio.

The Top 1000 Comedians of 2022 is here.



A sincere THANK YOU for the recs. It was so inspiring to hear who you think should be on the first accurate and representative #top1000comedians.



Honored to document this great community.

Hope I made you proud.https://t.co/6itiHClXb5 — Zachs That Go Hard (@ZachBroussard) December 22, 2022

Congratulations to all the talent who worked hard enough to get the #buzz for this year’s list. And for the comedians who didn’t make it, just keep grinding. Maybe 2023 will be your year.

Explore 2022’s full list for yourself here.