Top Gun 3 Might Be Starting to Pre-Board

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Pete Maverick is (allegedly) gearing up for another ride in the skies. A source tells CNN that a third Top Gun movie may be in “early development” and hopes to reunite Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick new recruits Glen Powell and Miles Teller. While there isn’t a signed contract in place, Paramount Pictures has enlisted Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger to write the first draft of the script. No other details have leaked yet. The 2022 film did break several box office records, earning over $1 billion worldwide— in Steven Spielberg’s words, Cruise “saved Hollywood’s ass.” It makes total sense to make another Top Gun film financially. Plus, the film world needs more stunts— the flying scenes literally rocked my cinematic world. However, the real key to success for a third film comes from the one and only Lady Gaga. We need her to deliver us another banger. Someone get her on the telephone!