Top Gun: Maverick Finally Flies Onto Digital in a Week

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

If you feel the need — the need to experience Top Gun: Maverick from the comfort of your couch, that is — you’re in luck. Tom Cruise’s latest record-breaking, sound-barrier-shattering death dream of a film is finally heading for a digital release on August 23, followed by a physical-media drop in early November. Folks who buy a digital copy will also get access to a fleet of bonus content: nearly two hours’ worth of behind-the-scenes footage, training clips, featurettes, and music videos (Cruise, fast airplanes, OneRepublic, and Lady Gaga are predictably all well represented in the proceedings). Folks who wait for the physical release can choose to own the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1. The discs should include all the same bonus stuff.

You may be wondering why it’s taken so long for Maverick to show up on any sort of home release — to say nothing of appearing on a streaming service, which has yet to be announced. Didn’t this movie come out in May? It sure did, but Cruise reportedly talked Paramount’s execs into a longer theatrical-release window than the 45-day stretch that has become common, and the rest was history: Top Gun: Maverick crested $1.355 billion in box-office receipts by early August. But with these releases, if you want to hit the skies again, you won’t have to buy another movie ticket. As Jon Hamm’s Vice-Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson puts it: “Send ’em.”