Tori Kelly Shares Handwritten Letter Addressing Health Scare

Tori Kelly. Photo: Getty/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tori Kelly addressed a recent health scare in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram. It’s the first word from the singer, shared during her recovery in Los Angeles after collapsing in a downtown restaurant on July 23. Friends reportedly rushed Kelly to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was taken into the ICU and treated for blood clots in the legs and lungs. “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” Kelly wrote in her letter, posted on July 27. “It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.” She thanked the medical team for looking after her before addressing her new EP, Tori, which will be released on July 28 as scheduled. “Of course, I’m heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!” She ended the post, captioned “deuteronomy 31:8,” after the Bible verse, by thanking everyone for the love and care she has received. Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, previously said that the singer is “smiling again and feeling stronger” following the scare.