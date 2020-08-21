Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that Tory Lanez was the gunman who shot her in the foot following a July 12 pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house — the first time she publicly identified him, or anyone, as her shooter. In an Instagram Live video, Megan alleged that Lanez’s publicist was intentionally attempting to spread false information about the shooting, for which she was hospitalized and underwent surgery. “Yes, this n- - - - Tory shot me,” Megan said in the video.

While Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, he was not arrested for allegedly shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete. (Lanez is out on $35,000 bail.) The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly had difficulties in finding witnesses who would help in their investigation. Some early reports even said that Megan’s injuries resulted from broken glass, not a gunshot.

In her video, Megan admitted that she didn’t tell cops what happened, explaining she thought the LAPD was “aggressive” — while recognizing she should have been up front immediately.

“I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” Megan said. “When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police … I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n- - - - with a gun in the car with me.”

Here’s what we know about where the shooting investigation stands so far and where it goes from here in light of Megan’s new accusation.

What happened, exactly?

According to her latest Instagram Live, Megan claimed that she was in Lanez’s car with him, his bodyguard, and her friend, and that the four were arguing. Megan, who was in the front seat, left the car. She alleged that Lanez shot her through the car’s back window. Megan insisted that rumors she had hit Lanez were bogus. She also said that the shooting didn’t relate to Lanez’s purported romantic interest in Kylie Jenner. According to TMZ, Megan originally told cops that she had cut her foot on glass.

Why did Lanez allegedly shoot Meg?

At this point, it’s unclear why Lanez allegedly shot Megan. Megan claimed in the video, however, that Lanez did it for “no reason.”

So is Lanez in more trouble now?

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said that the office “asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm.” However, prosecutors asked law enforcement to do this on July 24 — so it had nothing to do with her public statement. Once cops finish investigating, they take their information to prosecutors, who then decide whether they go forward with the case. Police said Lanez’s next court date is October 13.

Could Megan get in trouble for changing her story?

Prosecutors declined to comment on that. Generally speaking, however, authorities don’t go after accusers and victims for changing what they said. People who experience trauma might change their stories after they’ve thought about an incident and had the time to process what happened. Robert Shapiro, who was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team, notes there are many reasons someone might not provide accurate information right away.

“It’s very similar to many of the women who have been victimized, who initially don’t say anything and then years later change their mind for certain reasons,” Shapiro told Vulture (he is not involved with the Lanez case and was speaking generally). “It’s maybe out of fear of retribution, and maybe [later] they have been given some type of comfort that they can be safe.”

What would it take for prosecutors to go forward with this case?

“The first thing the district attorneys or any prosecutor should consider is whether or not they can get a felony conviction: Is there specific evidence to show that a felony has been committed and that they can get a conviction?” Shapiro says. “That’s where prosecutorial discretion comes in and that’s the general standard for prosecutors, not to guess ‘well maybe’ they can do this.”

“They have to have a very good belief that they’re going to be able to prove felony conduct to a jury,” he said, “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors can choose to go forward with cases even if victims don’t cooperate. Currently the DA’s office said they had not been in contact with Megan, as prosecutors have not taken over the case yet. It’s still with the police department. A spokesperson for the LAPD said they did not have information on whether the department had been in contact with Megan.

What does Lanez have to say about this?

Jim Lewis, one of Lanez’s lawyers, told Vulture: “We’re not commenting right now.” His publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

And those deportation rumors?

Lanez, who is from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, has not been deported. “That’s bullshit,” Lewis said of rumors. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told Vulture that Lanez is not in the agency’s custody. “We have no stake in this matter at this point,” the spokesperson said. “ICE has not been involved in this at all.”