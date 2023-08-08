Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to ten years in prison in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The August 8 judgment comes almost three years to the day since Megan said Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was the person who shot her after a July 12, 2020, pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home. During the sentencing hearing, Lanez reportedly called Megan (born Megan Pete) a “friend” and “someone I still care for dearly to this day.”

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, prosecutors asked for 13 years, citing Lanez’s apparent lack of remorse. The defense sought probation — which wouldn’t usually be an option, but it claimed that factors including Lanez’s childhood trauma and the “questionable” evidence necessitated it. If Lanez must serve time in prison, the defense asked, it should be no more than three years. It had been in doubt whether Megan would appear at the sentencing hearing. On Monday afternoon, the district attorney read a statement from her into the record. She said she had struggled with whether to attend the sentencing and asked that her absence be seen as a strategic move to protect her mental health. “I’ve not experienced a single day of peace,” she said.

The defense presented more than 70 letters of support for Lanez, including one from Iggy Azalea, who later said she didn’t know her letter would be made public. Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, apologized for his outburst during his son’s conviction. “I want to personally apologize to you,” he said. “It was an overwhelming time.” In December, Lanez was found guilty of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.