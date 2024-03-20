Travis Kelce Says Love Is Blind Is Worse Than Catching Kelce

Photo: Netflix

The New Heights podcast continues to be the critical consensus builder of our age. First, Jason Kelce told brother Travis all about the Twilight saga, now Trav is trying to get Jason into Love Is Blind. He started with the soft sell. “You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever,” Travis said. “It’s worse than Catching Kelce, but it’s so fucking good.” Surely a pitch that conflicted would resonate with a Twihard like Jason, right? Not so much. “No,” Jason vowed, “I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these subscription channels to make anymore of this nonsense bullshit.” Okay, I thought we were over that “all reality TV is mindless trash” thing, like, a couple Scandovals ago. Not even Travis’s flawless Chelsea Blackwell impression could sway his brother. Maybe Jason’s more of a Terrace House guy?

PLS his impression was so accurate 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/N4YCxUE2Gi — Tiffani 🤍 married to Raine (@TayvisDept) March 20, 2024