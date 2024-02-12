‘Travis Kelce Devouring His Coach’

Travis Kelce has much to celebrate — famous girlfriend, Super Bowl win, podcasting, general fame, etc. Still, based on the memes circulating post–Super Bowl, you’d never know it. Chiefs tight end Kelce was caught on-camera screaming at the Chiefs’ chief coach Andy Reid — much to Reid’s apparent shame — after their team lost a fumble in the second quarter. Look, it happens. Kelce’s a competitive guy, this is the biggest game of the year, and he already missed hanging out with Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff at the Grammys to be at practice, so it’s important that that choice be worth it. So Kelce opened his gaping maw and became worthy of an art-history class — the photo is somewhere between Munch’s The Scream and Goya’s painting that is popularly known as Saturn Devouring His Son. But to the internet, it is simply a meme.
But if Kelce yelling is too much for you, just wait till you see what the president of the United States posted after the win.
Boo!