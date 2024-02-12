‘Travis Kelce Devouring His Coach’

Travis Devouring His Coach, 2024 Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Travis Kelce has much to celebrate — famous girlfriend, Super Bowl win, podcasting, general fame, etc. Still, based on the memes circulating post–Super Bowl, you’d never know it. Chiefs tight end Kelce was caught on-camera screaming at the Chiefs’ chief coach Andy Reid — much to Reid’s apparent shame — after their team lost a fumble in the second quarter. Look, it happens. Kelce’s a competitive guy, this is the biggest game of the year, and he already missed hanging out with Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff at the Grammys to be at practice, so it’s important that that choice be worth it. So Kelce opened his gaping maw and became worthy of an art-history class — the photo is somewhere between Munch’s The Scream and Goya’s painting that is popularly known as Saturn Devouring His Son. But to the internet, it is simply a meme.

“55 BURGERS, 55 FRIES, 55 TACOS, 55 PIES, 55 COKES, 100 TATER TOTS, 100 PIZZAS, 100 TENDERS, 100 MEATBALLS, 100 COFFEES, 55 WINGS, 55 SHAKES, 55 PANCAKES, 55 PASTAS, 55 PEPPERS AND 155 TATERS” pic.twitter.com/EDCY9z3FTS — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) February 12, 2024

“YOU WERE ONLY 35 IN COCOON?!” pic.twitter.com/QmL9BnfyUA — Tim O’Donnell (@TimODee16) February 12, 2024

YOURE MAKING ME LOOK LIKE A JACKASS IN FRONT OF SPONGEBOB AND PATRICK pic.twitter.com/YYVnLM5iJo — Squillium, PhD (@SquilliumPhD) February 12, 2024

YOU THINK YOU FELL OUT OF A COCONUT TREE?! YOU EXIST IN THE CONTEXT OF ALL IN WHICH YOU LIVE AND WHAT CAME BEFORE YOU! pic.twitter.com/Veg7tmq2Ib — francis wolf (@francisxwolf) February 12, 2024

DID YOU OR DID YOU NOT REGRET BUILDING THE BOMB pic.twitter.com/uJKvNTPB2V — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) February 12, 2024

SPONGEBOB IS WATCHING. FUCKING SPONGEBOB. PUT ME IN THERE. pic.twitter.com/0siimcx7h2 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 12, 2024

This is the water, and this is the well! Drink full, and descend! The horse is the white of the eyes, and dark within! pic.twitter.com/pL1EtMXyt5 — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) February 12, 2024

TONY STARK WAS ABLE TO BUILD THIS IN A CAVE pic.twitter.com/7XwmExhzSc — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) February 12, 2024

But if Kelce yelling is too much for you, just wait till you see what the president of the United States posted after the win.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

