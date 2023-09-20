Travis Scott Questioned for 8 Hours Over Astroworld Civil Case

Travis Scott. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Travis Scott was questioned for around eight hours on September 20 in a civil deposition over his 2021 Astroworld Festival, where crowd crush killed ten and injured hundreds more. The Associated Press reports Scott sat for questioning in Houston, where the festival took place, after the hundreds of lawsuits against him were combined into one multi-district claim. A spokesperson for the rapper told the AP that Scott was “fully cooperating with the legal process.” “Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure,” said Ted Anastasiou. “What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department.” Lawyers in the civil cases are under a gag order.

Scott was not charged in June after Houston police investigated the incident and questioned the rapper. Shortly after, he released his first album since the tragedy, Utopia. The UTOPIA – Circus Maximus tour begins in October, but Scott won’t be coming back to Houston.